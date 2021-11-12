BC’s 2022 Recruiting Class Clocks in at 26th Nationally

It’s official. Boston College has two four-star recruits in the same class. That hasn’t happened since Rivals started tracking recruiting data in 2002.

The Eagles’ 2022 recruiting class is 26th in the country and eighth in the ACC, according to the Rivals recruiting database.

“We believe that we added four high-character guys to our program,” first-year BC head coach Earl Grant wrote in a BCEagles.com statement. “They are welcome additions, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will have in Boston!”

The jump to 26th nationally is quite an accomplishment for Grant, who just took over a program that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2008-09 and won only four games last year, not to mention that the Eagles haven’t had a recruiting class ranked higher than 62nd in the previous three years.

It’s a recruiting class headlined by four stars Prince Aligbe and Donald “DJ” Hand.

Aligbe had 20-plus offers from the likes of Cal, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Florida, Notre Dame, Iowa and Georgetown. The Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minnesota) forward chose BC over Cal and Ohio State. He is ranked 64th nationally among all Class of 2022 prospects.

Standing 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Aligbe averaged north of 11 points per game for a stacked Minnehaha team last season, a squad that was led by top Class of 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren, who committed to Gonzaga.

“We are excited to have Prince join our basketball family,” Grant said. “He brings great length, athleticism and spirit to our program. He has leadership qualities and has experienced winning throughout his career. He is a very good defensive player and has a knack for rebounding.

“He adds another element to our team with his skills to rebound and lead the fast break. He scores in a variety of ways, and we expect him to develop tremendously in our program.”

Hand went with BC over Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Maryland, South Florida, Iona and Old Dominion. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard ranks 102nd overall in the Rivals150 and is the No. 26 point guard nationally, according to the Rivals recruiting database.

Hand played with Team Loaded VA on the Adidas Gauntlet last summer and, as a junior at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, averaged close to 33 points per game. He even erupted for 43 in the Virginia Class 6 state semis.