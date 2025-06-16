BC Lands 2026 Kicker Jonathan Hewitt

After the rough year for special teams in 2024, any kicking news is welcomed news for BC fans.

The Eagles got a commitment from Jonathan Hewitt of Eaton High School in Eaton, Ohio on Monday night when he announced it on social media.

Hewitt was on a visit to BC in April and then was back in town this past weekend where he announced he had received an offer on Saturday.

Hewitt has recently been on visits with Ohio State, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. He was at Tennessee in April as well as Georgia and Ole Miss.

He's also pretty damn athletic for'just' a specialist as he's got video of himself on X dunking a basketball as well.

Hewitt is the 18th commitment for the class of 2026 and 10th outside of New England