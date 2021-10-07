Class of 2022 Center Armani Mighty Commits to BC

Boston College men’s basketball tied together its Class of 2022 recruiting class with its biggest prospect of the cycle: at least in terms of size. Armani Mighty, a 6-foot-10 center from Canada committed to BC Wednesday night, giving the Eagles four players in their 2022 class.

Mighty also had offers from Providence and Vermont. He plays his high school ball for the United Scholastic Academy in Toronto. Mighty is an athletic big man, who can play the four or the five. He has soft hands, great mobility in the paint and can attack the glass at will. Mighty is a bit undersized at the center position, when it comes to ACC competition, however, BC head coach Earl Grant will be able to get creative with how he uses his newest recruit.

