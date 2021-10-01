Four-star Forward Prince Aligbe Chooses BC Over Cal and Ohio State

Boston College men’s basketball went 16 years without landing a four-star recruit. The drought spanned from Craig Smith in 2002 to Jairus Hamilton in 2018.

New head coach Earl Grant just grabbed two in one recruiting cycle, something that hasn’t been done before by an Eagles staff, at least since Rivals started tracking recruiting data 19 years ago.

Forward Prince Aligbe committed to BC Friday morning. He had 22 offers from the likes of Cal, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Florida, Notre Dame, Iowa and Georgetown.

The Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minnesota) product was between Cal, Ohio State and BC. He went with Grant and Co., joining fellow four star Donald “DJ” Hand Jr. and three star Chas Kelley.

Aligbe is ranked 64th nationally among all Class of 2022 prospects, whereas Hand is 102nd. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward averaged north of 11 points per game for a stacked Minnehaha team last season.