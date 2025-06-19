Eagles Add 2026 LB Mekhi Volcy From Bedford

With the dead period coming up following a very successful June for BC, the Eagles grabbed commit No. 19 on Wednesday evening.

Bedford, MA linebacker Mekhi Volcy announced his commitment to the Eagles on Instagram.

Volcy is a 6'4," 215lb. edge guy who brings a boatload of athleticism and a strong basketball background to the defensive side of the ball. Back in April, Volcy was named a 2026 standout on the court by New England Elite Basketball.

Volcy has also played receiver for the Bedford Bucs and when you check out his Hudl tape, it's easy to see why the Eagles jumped on him based on his athleticism.

I spoke with Volcy on Thursday morning about his decision:

"I chose BC because it is nice and close to my hometown. I’ve always have had interest in the school as a kid growing up in this area," he said. "Coach O’Brien and the rest of the BC football staff have a good insight for the game and that’s where I see myself improving and getting closer to being the best I can be.

"I had two offers other than BC and had some interest from other schools. When BC offered, I knew it was gonna be the best option for me because of the schools' great education, location and what the football program has to offer a player on their team."

Volcy is not only the 19th commit in the class of 2026, but the sixth Massachusetts native to hop on board.