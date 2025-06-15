2026 WR Kelvin Brown Jr. Latest Commit After OV With BC

They just keep rolling in.

A few hours after D-lineman Gavin Neil from Illinois committed to the Eagles following his official visit this weekend, wide receiver Kelvin 'KB' Brown Jr. out of Raines High School in Florida announced his commitment as well.

Raines explained why he believes BC was the right fit for him:

"They key in on player development and have a lot of experience with getting players to the next level," he said. "The moment I stepped on campus, Coach O’Brien and his coaching staff welcomed me with open arms.

"I can definitely say what sealed the deal was the high level of academics and the opportunities BC brings."