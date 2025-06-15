DL Gavin Neil Becomes 17th Commit For 2026 Class

For the third weekend in a row, an official visit has turned into a 2026 commitment for the BC staff.

This time it's big Gavin Neil from Marian Catholic in Illinois after he announced his commitment on Sunday morning.

Neil is a 6'3," 288lb. defensive lineman who should help replenish some of what's going out the door between this year and last year.

Neil had 15 offers from BC, Michigan State, Air Force, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Illinois State, Lafayette, Lindenwood, NIU, Southeast Missouri, Toledo, Marshall and Wyoming. Illinois and Iowa had also shown some interest as well.

Here's why he chose BC over some of the other programs:

"What really sealed it for me was the NFL experience the staff brings, the culture around the program, and just the overall feeling I got while I was there," he said. "Everything about BC felt like home and the right fit for me."

Neil is the 17th commitment for this class so far and now the ninth player outside of New England to join BC.