2026 Commit Gerald Green Jr. Discusses Recent OV

Gerald Green Jr. has been committed to BC since January, but was back on campus a couple weekends ago for his official visit.

Green Jr. is a speedy athlete that plays both DB and wide receiver for Moore Catholic High School in New Jersey. He's got offers from Delaware and Buffalo with some interest shown from Penn State.

When he was back in town recently, Green Jr. had his belief in the program further cemented.

"Honestly, I loved the visit," he said. "What really stood out to me was the overall vibe. Boston is an incredible city and I’ve always loved it. Being there just confirmed that for me. The coaching staff made me feel at home and I really liked the way they emphasized both football and life after football."

"Going in, I was looking for a place where I could really see myself growing on and off the field, and BC definitely showed me that."