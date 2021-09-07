Four-Star PG Donald Hand Jr. Commits to BC

Hand announced his decision Tuesday morning after narrowing his list to seven schools: BC, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Maryland, South Florida, Iona and Old Dominion.

He also had offers from the likes of Maryland, UConn, North Carolina State, LSU, Penn State and Virginia Tech. A 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard, Hand ranks 102nd overall in the Rivals150 and is the No. 26 point guard nationally, according to the Rivals recruiting database.

He played with Team Loaded VA on the Adidas Gauntlet this summer and, as a junior at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, averaged north of 30 points per game.

Hand can score at all three levels. He doesn’t hesitate to pull the trigger from mid-range or deep but can also take the ball to the cup. With his size, he creates mismatches for opposing guards. Hand can attack the glass and, while he is a score-first playmaker, he possesses passing ability, too.