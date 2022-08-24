Still, there is optimism that he is the man for the job.

Reconstructing the program will take time. So expecting anything more than a few wins in Mora's first year would be premature.

The longtime college and NFL coach was one of two splash hires in New England college football this offseason (the other being Don Brown to UMass). Mora has taken over a UConn program that's endured 10 straight losing seasons. The Huskies' last two FBS wins came against UMass in 2020 and, somehow, Tulsa in the middle of the 2017 season. Last year, they barely beat Yale to avoid a winless campaign.

BC leads the all-time series, 12-0-2. That's right. UConn has never beaten the Eagles on the gridiron, although the programs have tied twice: first in 1908, next in 1910 (both were scoreless games). The last time they met was in Fenway Park in 2017. AJ Dillon rumbled for 200 yards and two scores, and Jon Hilliman added 107 yards and two more touchdowns as the Eagles blew out the Huskies, 39-16. The year before that, BC shut out UConn, 30-0, in Alumni Stadium. BC hasn't played in East Hartford since 2003.

UConn's 2021 Record: 1-11 (Independent)

Offense: You can't get much worse than UConn's offense last season. The Huskies were third-to-last in the FBS in total offense and second-to-last in scoring offense. Maybe UConn will get somewhat better quarterback play this year with Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson, who was 11-of-28 for 85 yards, one touchdown and two picks with the Nittany Lions in 2021. Roberson was originally a four-star recruit from DePaul Catholic. He's a dual threat, so that should help the Huskies' ground attack, too.

UConn's rushing offense will be fueled by sophomore Nate Carter and graduate back Robert Burns. Carter led the team with 578 yards last season. Unfortunately for that duo, and Roberson, the Huskies' offensive line is a huge question mark. The group is filled with transfer portal additions. One returner to know is right guard Christian Haynes, who has started 24 games over the past two seasons.

The Huskies are fine at the receiver position. Keelan Marion is coming off a 28-catch, five-touchdown season. Kevens Clercius and slot receiver Aaron Turner aren't a bad set of complementary wideouts, either. But without solid O-Line play, all of their targets could be limited.

Defense: This side of the ball didn't fare much better in 2021. The pride of this unit, defensive tackle Travis Jones, is in the NFL, which makes things even more bleak for a run defense that has been terrible for years. Last season, UConn allowed 193.8 yards per game on the ground, a mark that ranked 108th nationally. Not only did Jones reach the next level, but fellow D-Lineman Lawl Uguak—who piled up 34 total tackles in 2021—transferred to TCU. UConn's defensive front will likely be its biggest weakness this year.

On the backend, the Huskies return all four starters. It was a group that was shredded toward the end of last season. That said, UConn has a starting point with Malik Dixon and Tre Wortham, both of whom registered Pro Football Focus coverage grades north of 60 last season. Dixon allowed a 54.1% reception percentage last year, and Wortham logged five pass-breakups, per PFF.

Similar to the wide receiver room, UConn has some playmakers at the second level of the defense. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell is back after making 120 tackles last season. Then there's Ian Swenson. He was second on the team with 74 stops in 2021. Plus, the Huskies added Kentucky transfer Marquez Bembry.

Special Teams: The Huskies will have a new place kicker. Sophomore Noe Ruelas will replace Joe McFadden, who was 12-of-17 on field goals last season. There's new blood at the punter position as well, with George Caratan back to boot the ball away. As for the return game, it looks like wide receiver Keelan Marion's got that covered. Marion averaged 12.4 yards per punt return last season.