2022 Opponent Preview Series: Get to Know Florida State

Mike Norvell is approaching his "prove it" season. The leash is short in Tallahassee, given the program's prolific pedigree. And, although the Seminoles have improved under Norvell—even winning five of their last eight games in 2021—they still haven't made a bowl since he took over as head coach ahead of the COVID-19-affected 2020 season. Like Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, Norvell was dealt the tough hand of starting his FSU stay amid a pandemic. Not only that, but, in 2020, FSU had the youngest team in the country, with 84 of its 114 players being freshmen or sophomores. But FSU has reeled in back-to-back top-30 recruiting classes and added an arsenal of weapons through the transfer portal. Most importantly, the Seminoles have established returners in all three phases of the game. Talent, however, has rarely been the problem for the Seminoles, who limped to an 0-4 start last season, even losing to FCS Jacksonville State. It's time for the ACC's sleeping giant to wake up. Or maybe even open an eye. Will it? We'll find out pretty soon.

WHEN IS BC PLAYING FSU?

Saturday, Sept. 24, TBA

WHERE IS BC PLAYING FSU?

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

SERIES HISTORY

FSU leads the all-time series, 13-5, and the Seminoles have won 10 of the teams' last 11 meetings. BC's lone victory in that span came in 2017 when the Eagles whooped FSU, 35-3, in their annual Red Bandana Game. That outcome was arguably the breaking point for then-FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher, who resigned after the season before jumping to Texas A&M. But former BC head coach Steve Addazio punted the game away the following year in Tallahassee, saying goodbye to BC's top-25 ranking, and the Seminoles haven't looked back since. While close, the last two matchups have gone FSU's way, despite both being played at BC. Last year, the Eagles nearly staged a 23-point second-half comeback but fell short.

BREAKING DOWN THE 2022 SEMINOLES

FSU's 2021 Record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC), 5th in Atlantic Division Offense: Norvell and offensive coordinator/O-Line coach Alex Atkins were busy in the transfer portal this offseason. The Seminoles added a pair of Oregon players: running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Mycah Pittman. Benson turned heads in spring practice after getting just six carries in his lone season with the Ducks. Pittman had more production last year, as he caught 12 balls for 197 yards. But the 5-foot-11 Tampa native was most effective as a freshman in 2019. That season, he brought down 18 passes for 227 yards and two scores. He'll be joined in FSU's receiving corps by fellow transfers Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Deuce Spann (Illinois). Both are incredibly intriguing. Wilson stands 6-foot-7, and Spann—still tall at 6-foot-4—averaged a ridiculous 24.8 yards per reception (five catches, 124 yards, two touchdowns) last year. Additionally, the Seminoles brought aboard West Virginia transfer wideout Winston Wright, however, it's uncertain when he'll wrap his recovery from a car accident he suffered this spring. Regardless, that group of transfers will be an upgrade for FSU's wide receivers room, which already included Ja’Khi Douglas and Ontario Wilson, the latter of whom led the team with 382 receiving yards and five scores in 2021. Fifth-year junior quarterback Jordan Travis will be throwing them the ball. He's a dual threat who rushed for 530 yards and seven scores to go along with a 15:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 62.9% completion percentage last year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ0ZC RGFpbHk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDRkJE YWlseTwvYT4gKOKshe+4jyBGb2xsb3cgZm9yIFRoZXNlKTxicj48YnI+Sm9y ZGFuIFRyYXZpcyBpcyBnb2luZyB0byBiZSBhIHByb2JsZW0gaWYgdGVhbXMg ZG9uJiMzOTt0IGtlZXAgaGltIGFjY291bnRhYmxlLiBXYXRjaCB0aGlzIFpv bmUgUmVhZC4gVU5DIFBTTEIgIzQ0IHJ1c2hlcyBpbiBmb3IgUkIgYW5kIFRy YXZpcyBwdWxscyBpdC48YnI+PGJyPk1vc3QgaW1wcmVzc2l2ZSBpcyBEaWxs YW4gR2liYm9ucyAjNzUgTEcuIEdyZWF0IERCTCBUZWFtIHNlYWxpbmcgQlNM QiBhbmQgZ2V0dGluZyB0aGUgc2FmZXR5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vN1RlVVVKbWpkeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdUZVVVSm1qZHg8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9obiBDb29wZXIgKEBDb2FjaF9fX0Nvb3BlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9fX0Nvb3Blci9zdGF0 dXMvMTU0NDY2ODUxMzYyODk4NzM5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dWx5IDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Keeping Travis upright will be the challenge. FSU's offensive line has been bad recently. The Seminoles have ranked no better than ninth in the ACC in sacks allowed each of the past six seasons. Last year, FSU was third worst in the league when it came to sacks allowed per game (3.00). Interestingly enough, though, the Seminoles were 41st nationally in Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade (69.7). Plus, they're returning four starters. That's not to mention the addition of interior linemen Dmitri Emmanuel (Charlotte) and Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin). Defense: FSU appeared to find its defensive identity last season. The Seminoles still haven't finished inside the top 50 in scoring defense since 2017. But their relentless pass rush, spearheaded by now-New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, caught the ACC's attention. FSU rounded out 2021 having averaged 2.75 sacks per game, tied for the fourth most of any team in the conference last year. Even though the Seminoles lost Johnson to the NFL, they did get redshirt sophomore Jared Verse in the portal. Verse is an edge rusher from Albany who piled up 11.5 TFLs, 10.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries last fall for the Great Danes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MT09LT1VUISDwn5GAPGJyPjxicj5KYXJlZCBWZXJzZSwgaW5jb21p bmchIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZUdy ZWF0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmVHcmVh dDwvYT4gLy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0NBQUZCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ0FB RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aeUt6OEdmR3ZwIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWnlLejhHZkd2cDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVQWxiYW55 IFNwb3J0cyAoQFVBbGJhbnlTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVUFsYmFueVNwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTM3NTg2Njk5NzY4NzM4 NjEyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNywgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In February, ESPN's Bill Connelly calculated that FSU had the second-most defensive returning production in the FBS this season. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's unit is lined with experience. Even without Johnson—and Keir Thomas (6.5 sacks in 2021)—FSU should be better than OK in the pass rushing department. Verse is one reason. But a young rotation of edge rushers is another. Besides, FSU is set at defensive tackle, where Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper and Jarrett Jackson held down the fort last season, helping the Seminoles allow just 3.6 yards per carry. Oh, and Verse wasn't the only big-time transfer FSU's defense collected this offseason. UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune made the move to Tallahassee, too. Bethune is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he registered 108 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. FSU was fourth in the league last season with 14 picks. The Seminoles' secondary had a little something to do with that, and the rise of Omarion Cooper at corner is a storyline to continue to monitor. Jammie Robinson is the biggest name to know in the back end. The nickel-turned-safety made the All-ACC Preseason Team and actually received a pair of ACC Preseason Player of the Year votes. With 42 solo tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles, Robinson was a disrupter in 2021. The question for FSU's secondary is, can they prevent the home run ball? The Seminoles gave up 12 pass plays of 40 or more yards last season, tied for 96th in the nation. Special Teams: FSU returns its place kicker and punter from last year. Ryan Fitzgerald was 10-of-13 on field goals in 2021. His long was 53 yards, and he was 3-of-5 on kicks from 40 yards out. Fitzgerald wasn't always reliable on PATs, though. He missed four of those (37-of-41) last season. Alex Mastromanno, on the other hand, is the epitome of consistency. The redshirt sophomore won't blow you away with distance (42.7 yards per punt average in 2021), but he has booted 93 straight punts without a touchback. Last year, he pinned 18 boots inside opponents' 20-yard line. Pittman will give a much-needed boost to FSU's return game. He averaged 10.1 yards per punt return for Oregon in 2021.

Oregon transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman is expected to play a big role for FSU in 2022 (Photo: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK).

NUMBERS TO KNOW

351 — yards on tackles for loss FSU allowed last year. Only 11 teams gave up more in 2021. 34.9 — percent of third downs the Seminoles converted in 2021, a clip that was a measly 105th nationally. 73.8 — percent of red zone trips that FSU produced a touchdown, good for sixth in the FBS. When the Seminoles reached the opposing 20, they scored more than 90% of the time.

ESPN FPI

The database gives FSU a 79.0% chance of beating BC in Week 4.

OUTLOOK

FSU and the AP Top Five went hand-in-hand toward the end of the 21st century. From 1987-2000, the Seminoles found themselves in that prestigious group 14 consecutive seasons, winning national titles under Bobby Bowden in 1993 and 1999. Then they won it all with Fisher in 2013. After that, however, the program has trended in the wrong direction. Willie Taggart's brief stay was turbulent at best, and FSU is still feeling the after effects of his expensive buyout. The Seminoles can't afford another setback with Norvell. The program is already falling behind in a league that's falling more and more behind the SEC and Big Ten. But it's possible FSU rights the ship in 2022. For the first time in Norvell's tenure, the experience is there. As for the BC matchup, the Seminoles are the favorites right now. The Eagles haven't won in Doak since 2008. And that FSU defensive line could be too much for BC's new-look O-Line to handle.

IF YOU LIKE THIS...