2022 Opponent Preview Series: Get to Know Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech finally bit the bullet, moved on from Justin Fuente and returned to its Frank Beamer and Bud Foster roots with the hiring of Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, a grad assistant for Beamer and Foster in the mid-'90s. The payoff, however, might not arrive in 2021. In fact, it'd be a surprise if it did. Virginia Tech has finished below .500 three of the past four years. The Hokies' last three recruiting classes have ranked outside the top 40, according to Rivals.com. And the program has seen eight of its players drafted over the last two years.

Virginia Tech returns only one All-ACC honoree, and he was a 2021 third teamer: sophomore punter Peter Moore. In other words, the Hokies have lost a bunch of talent, both to the draft and to the transfer portal, and they haven't been replacing it at the standard Virginia Tech fans are accustomed to. Although he appears to be doing and saying the right things, Pry has a tough task ahead of him. But he's got a few pieces in place this season to make the transition a tad easier.

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was Penn State's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach the last six seasons (Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports).

WHEN IS BC PLAYING VIRGINIA TECH?

Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

WHERE IS BC PLAYING VIRGINIA TECH?

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia

SERIES HISTORY

Virginia Tech is BC's permanent ACC crossover opponent—well, for one more year that is. Starting in 2023, the conference is adopting a 3-5-5 scheduling model that will do away with divisions. But, since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005, the Coastal Division's Hokies have been a mainstay on BC's schedule. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 19-11, but BC has won three of the teams' last four meetings. Last season, the Eagles defeated Virginia Tech, 17-3. It was an emotional atmosphere, as starting BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec made a surprise return for the annual Red Bandana Game after suffering a season-threatening injury to his throwing hand in Week 2.

BREAKING DOWN THE 2022 HOKIES

Virginia Tech's 2021 Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC), 3rd in Coastal Division Offense: Might as well start unpacking this group at the top of the food chain: Who's going to be quarterbacking the Hokies? It looks like Grant Wells could be the guy. Wells piled up 5,623 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air in two years as Marshall's starting gunslinger. The problem is, he might be too much of a gunslinger. Wells tossed 22 interceptions in that span. Accuracy isn't the issue. In 2021, he completed 66.3% of his 445 attempts. But he logged only nine more big time throws (27) than turnover-worthy plays (18), according to Pro Football Focus. Jason Brown, who went from FCS St. Francis (Pa.) to South Carolina to Virginia Tech, is also in the running for QB1, except Wells seems to be in front right now.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgTWFyc2hhbGwgUUIgR3JhbnQgV2VsbHMgbGFuZGVkIGF0 IFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2ggdGhpcyBvZmZzZWFzb24uIDxicj48YnI+SGVyZSYj Mzk7cyBhIGxvb2sgYmFjayBhdCBXZWxscyYjMzk7IHByb2R1Y3Rpb24gZHVy aW5nIGhpcyBmaW5hbCBzZWFzb24gYXQgTWFyc2hhbGwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2NmYnFiczIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jY2ZicWJzMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qNzRIdmQzak9OIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vajc0 SHZkM2pPTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDRkIgRmlsbSBSb29tIChAQ0ZCRmls bVJvb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCRmlsbVJv b20vc3RhdHVzLzE1Mjk4ODMyNzYyODE4ODQ2NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmFudCBXZWxscyBkcm9wcyBhIGdvcmdlb3VzIHBhc3MgZG93bmZp ZWxkIHRvIHNldCB1cCBhbiBldmVudHVhbCBNYXJzaGFsbCBzY29yZSB0byBn byB1cCAyMS0wISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU2Z6VmJuRFNGQiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NmelZibkRTRkI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3Rh ZGl1bSAoQFN0YWRpdW0pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3RhZGl1bS9zdGF0dXMvMTMxNTA5MDUyODYyNzgzMDc4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDExLCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Even though Virginia Tech lost Tré Turner to graduation and Tayvion Robinson to Kentucky, it isn't hopeless at receiver. The Hokies still have Kaleb Smith, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior who turned in a two-touchdown spring game and has 469 receiving yards in his career. And they reeled in Temple transfer Jadan Blue. Back in 2019, the speedy Blue piled up 95 catches—the seventh most in the country that season—for 1,067 yards and four scores. Without strong quarterback play, his numbers have dwindled since. James Mitchell was supposed to be one of the best ACC tight ends last season. Then he tore his ACL. And now he's in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Nick Gallo and Drake DeIuliis, who combined for 19 catches and 206 receiving yards in 2021, should be in line for more opportunities at tight end this season. They'll also help an offensive line that, albeit experienced among the starters, is extremely thin beyond the first team. Virginia Tech does return a pair of sixth years up front in Johnny Jordan and Silas Dzansi. Malachi Thomas is primed for an RB1 role, given that he averaged a full yard per carry (4.7) more than any other returning Hokies back. Defense: This is where Virginia Tech could be particularly competitive right away. Like he was at Penn State the last six seasons, Pry will be the defensive play caller for the Hokies. The Lunch Pail Defense has faded recently, as Virginia Tech has ranked outside the top 45 in scoring defense each of the past four seasons, twice falling below 80th nationally in that span. But, thanks to some key returners, Pry could move the needle quicker than expected. The Hokies are strapped at linebacker. They're bringing back Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale. Hollifield racked up 92 total tackles last season, including 44 solos and 4.5 sacks. That said, he needs to knock down his 18.6% PFF missed tackle rate. Tisdale, on the other hand, hovered at 6.8% but notched eight fewer total tackles and two fewer sacks last season. Together, they are a fierce 1-2 punch at the second level.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXggSG9sbGlmaWVsZCBoYWQgYSBHUkVBVCBnYW1lIHllc3RlcmRh eTogMTIgdGFja2xlcyAoNyBzb2xvKSwgMS41IFRGTCBhbmQgdGhpcyBzYWNr IOKsh++4jyDirIfvuI88YnI+PGJyPlJlYWxseSBoYXBweSB0aGF0IGhl4oCZ cyBjb21pbmcgYmFjayBuZXh0IHllYXIhITxicj48YnI+8J+mgyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoaWVmRGF4XzI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGllZkRheF8yNTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xQRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xQRDwvYT4g8J+SvCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVEJ5OGx2MEhWayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RCeThsdjBIVms8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSG9raWVGYW4gKEBCbHVlZ3Jhc3M1MDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmx1ZWdyYXNzNTA0L3N0YXR1cy8xNDYw MDM4Njg0ODg4MTYyMzA3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDE1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Virginia Tech will need all the pass rushing assistance it can get. In 2021, the Hokies were tied for 83rd in the FBS in sacks per game (1.92). That was with Amaré Barno, a defensive end who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers this spring. Redshirt senior TyJuan Garbutt and sophomore Cole Nelson figure to be the Hokies' ends this time around. Garbutt, notably, chipped in 3.5 sacks last year. Stopping the run in the trenches will be left to some combination of Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Josh Fuga. As for the backend, there aren't any stars per se, but Virginia Tech does return a pair of corners—Brion Murray and Armani Chatman—who registered PFF coverage grades north of 68 while yielding reception percentages below 52% last year. Special Teams: Back to Peter Moore we go. The lone returning Hokies All-ACC honoree from last season. Moore is only a sophomore, and, as a freshman, he averaged 44.5 yards per boot, which was good for fourth in the ACC. His coverage unit has to lend him a hand, though. Last year, Virginia Tech was 122nd in the FBS in average punt return yards allowed. As for place kicking, the Hokies are hitting the reset button. John Parker Romo has turned pro, so now it's likely between former Coastal Carolina transfer William Ross and first year John Love.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2005 — the last time Virginia Tech had a player who registered double-digit sacks in a season (Darryl Tapp). 32 — percent of the Hokies' receiving production they're returning from 2021. Luckily, Blue should help soften that blow. 7 — completions of 50-plus-yards for Grant Wells last season, which was 17th in the FBS.

ESPN FPI

The database gives Virginia Tech a 51.1% chance of beating BC in Week 2.

OUTLOOK