EagleAction - Training Camp Updates: COVID-19 Protocol, Player Progression

Boston College football has adjusted to the new normal arguably better than any other program in the country. As of Friday, the team had administered 792 COVID-19 tests, with only one positive result, which occurred back in the beginning of July. “Truthfully, when I don’t have my mask on, I don’t feel normal anymore,” head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters following Tuesday’s practice, per BC Athletics. “It’s kind of become part of me now.” Even though the players are wearing “Splash Shield” helmet attachments, coaches and BC Athletics personnel are covered in masks, and the team is still getting daily temperature checks before they enter the school’s athletic facilities, practice is the one time that everyone can take their mind off the outside world, Hafley said on Packer and Durham Tuesday morning.

The program has earned that opportunity by strictly following its COVID-19 protocol. So while some other ACC teams have had to pause training camp, BC has moved forward, full steam ahead. “Doing all of the right things off the field is giving us a chance to do them on the field,” Hafley said on Friday. “And so far we’ve been very fortunate to be able to do that.” BC is practically two weeks into camp, and the team has already started to make up a lot of ground after missing the majority of spring ball. COVID-19 protocol development: BC has posted three straight rounds of perfect COVID-19 results, including two flawless waves in the past eight days. Hafley praised the team’s protocol, as well as its doctors and trainers, on Friday, emphasizing that continuing to educate players, their parents, and coaches about coronavirus remains important. He mentioned how great university president William P. Leahy, S.J.’s leadership has been, and he’s repeatedly credited the players with their self-discipline, especially off the field.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on his son Tyler—a returning All-ACC left tackle—playing for @BCFootball this fall.



“The comfort level I have going through this situation is extremely high,” via @KaylaAndersonTV. https://t.co/Fp4gALwBxl — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) August 16, 2020

Hafley made it clear on the ACC Network’s morning talk show that the coaching staff doesn’t constantly check in on guys to make sure that they’re quarantining post-practice. In the rookie head coach’s own words, the players “sacrifice for one another.” “I had everybody look at the seniors and said, ‘If you don’t want to be here, I’m good with you. Honestly, you’ll still have your scholarship, let’s come back when everything gets better. But if you want to be here, let’s do this right, and let’s do this for each other,’” Hafley said on Packer and Durham Tuesday morning. Hafley brought up players like Max Richarson and Kobay White, graduate student playmakers who came back for one final year on the Heights to jumpstart a new era of Eagles football. “The real leadership has to come from the team,” Hafley said. “It’s guys like Max and the other seniors we have, guys like Kobay—it’s coming from them. And when that happens, it becomes real. And I think that’s what we’re seeing right now. The leadership has been really, really good.” BC could be opening the season at Duke: BC was supposed to kick off the year with a home game against Ohio, which would have been the team’s first contest versus a MAC opponent since 2017. That matchup disappeared from the 10-plus-one schedule as soon as the MAC canceled all fall sports on Aug. 8, becoming the first FBS conference to opt out of the 2020 season. The assumption was that BC would try to find another non-conference opponent for Week 1, but Hafley said on Packer and Durham that the program is still waiting to hear whether or not that will happen. If there’s no replacement, BC will start things off at Duke on Sept. 19. Hafley isn’t too concerned about the schedule as long as there is one.

"We want to play football, it's what we do, and whether it was Clemson ten times on the schedule or the schedule we have now. ... Let's just go play football." @CoachJeffHafley is excited to get the @BCFootball season going 🦅#PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/QjJ18AhYCO — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 18, 2020

“If we’re able to in a safe manner, and everybody feels good about it, and the doctors give us the thumbs up, we want to play football,” Hafley said. “Whether it was Clemson 10 times on the schedule or the schedule we have now, I can’t change that. And I can’t get mad about who’s scheduled and how we scheduled. Let’s just go play football, if we’re able to, and do the best we can and see where we stack up in year one.” It seemed like the 2020 season was a ticking time bomb last week when both the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled all fall sports. Hafley conceded that he’s sure there was doubt creeping into his players’ minds when the news originally broke. “And then we flipped it,” he said, via Packer and Durham. “Think about how fortunate we are to still be in the position to play and actually get on the field and go practice.” It’s quite the transition, but the true freshmen are holding their own: Freshman year of college is never easy, especially for student-athletes who have to leave home earlier than most to start summer training. Factor in the pandemic, virtual classes, and a bubble-like campus atmosphere, and you have a potentially overwhelming environment. Even so, BC’s 24 true freshmen are suiting up every day of camp and learning new schematic concepts, all while adapting to the speed of play at the collegiate level. “I think they’re doing a really good job,” Hafley told the media on Friday, per BC Athletics. “We’re trying to be there for them the best we can, but we still got to coach them hard. They’ve still got to help us out the best they can because some of them are going to see some action.”

Who needs two hands? @tajijohnson84 only needs one 👀 pic.twitter.com/UJ1qOcc936 — BC Football (@BCFootball) August 18, 2020