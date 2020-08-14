EagleAction - BC Continues to Record Perfect COVID-19 Test Numbers

ACC presidents met yesterday and, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel, “They are staying the course and continuing to seek medical advice.”

The same could be said about Boston College football.

Jeff Hafley’s team posted another perfect round of COVID-19 tests on Friday—105 student-athletes, coaches, and staff members were tested, and every one of them came back negative. All in all, the program has administered 792 total tests, with only one positive test, which occurred at the beginning of July. That player has since recovered, per BC Athletics.

Just four days ago, Hafley told reporters that 164 student-athletes, coaches, and staff members were tested last weekend, and not one positive case was recorded. Then, back on Aug. 1, the team reported that all 154 program participants who were tested on July 31 produced negative results.

The single aforementioned positive case took place during the first reported wave of BC’s COVID-19 testing, when 92 of 93 players tested negative for the virus.

“It shows you that our guys are doing everything that they can to keep each other safe, and I give them credit,” Hafley said after Friday’s practice, per BC Athletics. “The protocols are on point. We’re following them the best that we can, and we feel safe around here in our bubble.

It’s not easy, and there’s going to be times where it does get hard. It’s pretty amazing when you look at what these guys have done so far.”