EagleAction - BC-Ohio Called Off After MAC Cancels Fall Sports

Just two days after the ACC released its revised 11-game schedule, the league calendar has already changed. Eying a potential spring season, the MAC canceled all fall sports on Saturday morning, eliminating three “plus one” games on the ACC schedule. Boston College’s season opener against Ohio is off, as is Pittsburgh-Miami (Ohio) and Notre Dame-Western Michigan. All three games were slated to occur during the first two weeks of this year’s COVID-19 adjusted schedule. The MAC, a 12-member league, is the first FBS conference to cancel its fall football season. This comes three days after UConn, an independent, became the first FBS program to opt out of the 2020 campaign.

“The Mid-American Conference has announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests, as well as MAC championships, due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” the conference statement reads. “The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority. It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.” When MAC presidents met on Thursday to solidify the league’s schedule model, Northern Illinois president Lisa Freeman reportedly notified the conference that the Huskies would not be playing this fall because of COVID-19 concerns, according to Stadium college football inside Brett McMurphy. Interestingly enough, prior to her time at NIU, Freeman served as a faculty member at Kansas State for 16 years, teaching pharmacology and research conduct courses. After NIU—which has won four MAC championships in the last nine years—went out, the rest of the conference reevaluated its approach and ultimately decided to cancel the fall season on Saturday morning, per McMurphy.

MAC commish Jon Steinbrecher: “If you told me in March we’d be here today (canceling fall sports), I’d never have believed it" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2020