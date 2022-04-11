Roller Coaster True Freshman Season Made Morehead a Confident QB2

Emmett Morehead was ready to make his first collegiate start. He was going to be the guy.

Three days after he made his debut at Syracuse on Oct. 30, during which he alternated series with Dennis Grosel for much of the afternoon, the Woodside, California, native was trotted out in front of the media. Morehead discussed his experience inside the Carrier Dome and getting his feet wet as a true freshman who hadn’t played in a game since his junior year at Episcopal (Alexandria, Va.) because of COVID-19.

The next day, starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec—who had missed the last six games with a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand—told head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. that he was playing against Virginia Tech in the annual Red Bandana Game. Jurkovec had been medically cleared the previous Friday and was anxious to get back on the field and help the Eagles snap a humiliating four-game losing streak.

Even so, it wasn’t official that Jurkovec would be under center again until Thursday night. After all, his grip strength wasn’t close to 100%.

“They told me the night before that I wouldn’t start,” Morehead said last week.

Then Morehead prepared the rest of the year as if he was the starter, simply because he didn’t know if Jurkovec would be able to go each week due to not only his wrist but also how many hits he was taking every game.

A “roller coaster”: that’s how Morehead describes his first year at BC.

“But it was a lot of fun,” he added.

When Morehead arrived in Chestnut Hill, there were at least five quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. He grew up as a baseball player and had only played two seasons of football. COVID-19 threw a wrench in his senior year. Episcopal wouldn’t let him mid-year so he had to return home to California, where he was able to finish up and prepare for a January start at BC.

Jurkovec, Grosel, Matt Valecce, Sam Johnson III, Daelen Menard and Matthew Reuve were all returning. But, as is often the case in today’s college football, the landscape of the position group changed quickly. First, Valence and Johnson transferred in the summer. Then Jurkovec went down at UMass in Week 2. And, despite a strong start against a friendly schedule, Grosel struggled mightily in ACC play.

Although Menard was listed behind Grosel on the depth chart most of the season, when it came time to try something new, Morehead was the candidate of choice.

On BC’s third offensive series, the 6-foot-5 gunslinger took control of the huddle. He ended up playing 43 snaps—14 more than Grosel—and completed 6-of-15 passes for 87 yards. Most notably, Morehead hit on a pass of 20 or more yards on his third play. Those came at a premium for Grosel in 2021. But Morehead was right on the money with a 44-yard dot for Zay Flowers after taking a five-step drop.