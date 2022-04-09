Takeaways From BC's 2022 Spring Game

Luke McLaughlin went inside, then out. McLaughlin, who joined Boston College as a preferred walk-on last year, created just enough separation from redshirt sophomore defensive back Jason Scott so that reserve quarterback Jack Brandon, also a preferred walk-on, could get him the ball in the end zone. Brandon put the pass on the money, and McLaughlin made the touchdown grab while falling to the paint, his second score of Saturday's annual Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game. Immediately, star Eagles wideout Zay Flowers sprinted to McLaughlin in jubilation, and the rest of the BC offense joined soon after. "That's my guy," running back/wide receiver Xavier Coleman said of McLaughlin postgame. "And he works so hard. Just seeing him get them touchdowns. The offense exploded. Everybody's so tight knit, so when somebody makes a play, especially when a guy that doesn't get a lot of opportunity makes plays, we're super excited for him."

McLaughlin had four receptions for 38 yards, and his final touchdown—plus a Jacob Kraft (grandson of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft) two-point conversion—gave Team Boston a 22-10 victory over Team Eagles. As is often the case with spring games, however, the score was rather meaningless. After all, players frequently switched between squads, and there was a running clock in a "second half" that was more about offensive execution than defensive stops. Before we get into five takeaways from the exhibition, here are some things to know.

How the rosters were split up

Team Boston was mostly made up of the first-team offense and the second-team defense. Meanwhile, Team Eagles was primarily constructed with the second-team offense and first-team defense. That said, as mentioned above, players—especially wide receivers—alternated sides throughout the afternoon.

The stats/scoring summary

For the most part, BC played to a "thud," meaning there wasn't much tackling. At least, there wasn't supposed to be. And sacks were non-existent. Head coach Jeff Hafley even admitted that he and his staff were reluctant to call "sacks" in order to let plays in their new offense develop downfield. -Brandon recorded a game-high two touchdown passes, but no signal caller topped starter Phil Jurkovec in passing yardage total with 143. -Alec Sinkfield had 41 rushing yards on eight carries, and, notably, redshirt sophomore running back Andre Hines piled up 41 yards on seven totes, averaging 5.86 yards per rush attempt.

Takeaways

1. At least for now, the O-Line is solidified: It was the talk of the offseason. After the 2021 campaign, the Eagles were going to have to replace four starters on the offensive line. Who was going to step up? And how long was the competition going to drag out? Well, in reality, it wasn't too much of a competition. It hasn't been, anyway, to this point. As O-Line coach Dave DeGuglielmo explained earlier this spring, four guys lined up on the first day of spring practice and haven't budged since. Those four guys are left tackle Jack Conley, left guard Finn Dirstine, center Drew Kendall and right tackle Ozzy Trapilo. They joined right guard and returning starter Christian Mahogany up front Saturday in front of a small yet passionate Alumni Stadium crowd. 2. The offense got off to a slow start, and the secondary impressed: First things first. Hafley said that BC ran 3-4 offensive plays Saturday. In his words, "the call sheets looked like index cards." At the same time, though, he noted that BC played two coverages and ran one pressure. So it was simple on both sides of the ball. And, particularly in the early going, the defenses had the upper hand, namely the Eagles' secondaries. There were some PI calls that Hafley said he'd have to go back and review, but CJ Burton had a pass break-up on Jaden Williams early, Josh DeBerry prevented a Jaelen Gill touchdown, and several other throws were forced outside. Not one of BC's quarterbacks completed even half of his pass attempts. Some of that goes back to offensive execution, or lack thereof (granted, it is spring). But the defensive backfield deserves some credit, too. 3. Christian Mahogany went "Fridge" mode: You don't have to tell Mahogany who William Perry, or "The Refrigerator," is. He's well aware of the fabled Chicago Bears defensive tackle. Mahogany did his best Perry impression Saturday, rumbling into the end zone for a touchdown on a direct snap in the Wildcat formation. "I thought I was gonna go in at fullback. That's what I envisioned. And then [Coach McNulty] said, 'No, you're at Wildcat.' I said, 'Alright, even better.' "So that was pretty fun."

After scoring, Mahogany did a keg stand celebration with his fellow offensive linemen. He said the end zone festivity was inspired by Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who did performed the same theatrics during the 2019 NFL season. Nelson is a player Mahogany has tried to model his game after. 4. McLaughlin wasn't the only unheralded star: There was another X-factor in the latter portion of play. Cornerback Brandon Summers, who walked on from Lynn Classical this spring, picked off fourth-string quarterback Daelen Menard and returned it 46 yards, well into the offense's side of the field. And Kraft had three receptions for 19 yards as well as the aforementioned two-point conversion.

5. Xavier Coleman and Dante Reynolds showed out: There are a handful of Class of 2021 signees who are primed to make a bigger impact this coming season. Coleman and Reynolds are two of them. Coleman, who is a weapon in the backfield and as a receiver, logged a 47-yard, catch-and-run touchdown to open the scoring gates. As Jurkovec extended the play with his legs, Coleman broke free from his man—linebacker Vinny DePalma—and Jurkovec connected with him downfield for the breakaway score.

"He has just a natural ability, a good feel for the game," Jurkovec said. "And we have a decent connection. You can't really practice that little scramble, but just his feel for the game. It meshes well with mine." Additionally, Reynolds notched five receptions for 58 yards. He and backup quarterback Emmett Morehead got in a groove, even hooking up on back-to-back curl routes.