The Timeline of Jurkovec’s Unexpected Return

All signs pointed to Emmett Morehead starting Friday night against Virginia Tech. The true freshman quarterback split time with Dennis Grosel at Syracuse and completed downfield passes, which Boston College’s offense had been missing dearly since Phil Jurkovec suffered what appeared to be a season-ending hand injury at UMass in Week 2.

Morehead was trotted out to talk to the media last Tuesday, and second-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley emphasized his confidence in the 6-foot-5 gunslinger from Woodside, California.

Then came the rumors: tweets, message board posts, the whole lot. Jurkovec was cleared and set to play against Virginia Tech for the eighth-annual Red Bandana Game.

They ended up being true, but Jurkovec’s return after a six-game hiatus wasn’t close to guaranteed.

“This wasn’t something we were hiding or planned,” Hafley said postgame. “He got cleared [last] Friday and had not really practiced and, just being honest with you, called him in, and I would have said, at best, 50-50 chance with the amount of reps he was going to be to take, he’d be able to play.”

Hafley, a player’s coach, wanted Jurkovec to make the call. The redshirt junior did just that. He came to Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. last Wednesday and said, “I’m playing.”

“‘I’m playing,’” Hafley recounted. “It was like that. And when Phil looks you in the eye and says that, you listen to him.”

Jurkovec ended up completing 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards and running for 65 more, eight of which came on the game’s opening touchdown. While he had moments of brilliance—like his 46-yard pass to Zay Flowers or his fourth quarter Houdini escape, where he dodged four Virginia Tech sack attempts before scampering for a gain of 12 yards—Jurkovec also threw one pick and could have had another.