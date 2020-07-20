EagleAction - Opponent Preview: Kansas

There’s no mercy in college football, especially not in the ACC. Just look at Georgia Tech: 3-9 last season as the league’s bottom dweller, the Yellow Jackets return for 2020 with the toughest schedule in the conference, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). Boston College doesn’t have it easy, either. With a new head coach, limited spring ball, and probably the weirdest offseason in the sport’s history, the Eagles are back on campus gearing up for a 10-game slate that includes the ACC’s divisional frontrunners, Clemson and North Carolina. As far as FPI is concerned, BC now has the fourth-hardest schedule in the conference. How will the Eagles fare? I’ll break down each of their 2020 opponents, one by one. Syracuse | Ohio Friday the 13th is no joke. Just ask Steve Addazio. The former Boston College head coach suffered one of the most nightmarish losses of his seven-year Eagles tenure on that very day last year. In Week 3 of what ended up being the former Boston College head coach’s final season in Chestnut Hill, the Eagles were embarrassed by Les Miles and Kansas—a program that hadn’t beaten a Power Five team on the road since 2008. A program that had lost 48 straight such games and had posted a 19-91 record over the course of the decade. A program that, as of 2015, carried just 39 scholarship players. A 21-point underdog, Kansas pulled off a shocking 48-24 victory in Alumni Stadium. It was one of the few bright moments of Miles’ first season in Lawrence, but it wasn’t necessarily a fluke. After all, the Jayhawks lost a one-score game to West Virginia the next week, came one minute and 11 seconds from beating No. 15 Texas for just the second time since 1938, topped Texas Tech (albeit a weak Red Raiders team), and entered the fourth quarter on the road with a lead over an Iowa State squad that spent two weeks of the 2019 season ranked inside the AP Poll. Kansas is projected to drop nine spots in SP+ (from 104th to 113th), yet Miles is bringing in the nation’s 50th-best recruiting class—a group rated 20 spots higher than the Jayhawks’ 2019 class. Finishing anywhere but last in the Big 12 will be a success for Kansas, which has rounded out the league’s cellar 10 of the past 11 years. Standings aside, Miles is bound for a few upsets. BC better hope that it’s not on the losing end of one of them again. When is BC playing? Saturday, Sept. 19, TBA Where is BC playing? David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas Series History Last year’s Sept. 13 matchup was the first-ever meeting between BC and Kansas. It left a pretty awful taste in the mouths of Eagles fans. “Ugly” is the word that comes to mind when describing a game that featured 1,014 total yards of offense and 16 penalties. You have to hand it to the Jayhawks, though. Quarterback Carter Stanley bounced back from throwing a pick on Kansas’ second play from scrimmage to finish 20-of-27 for 238 yards and three touchdown passes. The Jayhawks dissected BC’s defense, stringing together five scoring drives of 78 yards or more. One stuck out more than the rest: With 40 seconds left in the first half, Khalil Herbert exposed a BC run blitz, scampering 82 yards as the Eagles’ secondary unknowingly ran with the Jayhawk receivers before realizing the play call and then missing a pair of open-field tackles.

Kansas’ 2019 Record: 3-9 (1-8), 10th Big 12 Breaking down the Jayhawks Offense: Pooka Williams Jr. is still the heartbeat of the Kansas offense. The shifty running back is heading into year three after seeing an uptick in carries this past season. He served a seven-month suspension from team-related activities for a domestic battery charge, which culminated in Williams missing out on the Jayhawks’ season opener. Still, the 5-foot-10 tailback went on to rack up 203 rushing attempts and 27 catches out of the backfield in the final 11 games of the year. Miles, who is known for running old school ground-and-pound offenses, heavily relied on Williams down the stretch. There wasn’t a 1B option at running back after Khalil Herbert—now a Hokie—decided to leave the program and maintain his redshirt status following Kansas’ Week 4 loss to West Virginia. Williams tallied 19 or more carries in six of the Jayhawks’ last eight games of the regular season. He’ll be back for more in 2020, as will Kansas’ top-two leading wideouts, Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson Jr. Parchment and Robinson combined for 1,558 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year, in other words, 37% of the Jayhawks’ scoring.

