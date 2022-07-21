Garwo, Flowers Make Doak Walker and Biletnikoff Watch Lists

Boston College is the only ACC school this year returning a quarterback with at least 3,000 career passing yards, a running back with at least 1,000 career rushing yards and a wide receiver with at least 1,000 career receiving yards.

BC gunslinger Phil Jurkovec was named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday. And, on Thursday, running back Pat Garwo III and wide receiver Zay Flowers earned spots on the Doak Walker Award and Biletnikoff Award watch lists, respectively.

BC is one of three ACC schools—and one of 13 Power Five schools—with a representative on both the Doak Walker Award watch list and the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation's best running back, and the Biletnikoff Award is handed out every year to the best receiver in the country.

Garwo is coming off a breakout 2021 campaign, which he started as the fourth back on the depth chart and finished as the 19th Eagle all-time to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

The 5-foot-8 All-ACC second teamer averaged 5.1 yards per tote and found the end zone seven times. Garwo earned the RB1 job with a 15-carry, 160-yard performance at UMass in Week 2 and never really looked back.

Flowers, meanwhile, was already a star entering last season. Despite the increased attention, as well as inconsistent quarterback play, he still pulled in 44 catches for 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns, averaging a career-best 17.0 yards per reception.

Flowers is one of two FBS receivers who has recorded at least six 40-plus-yard receptions each of the last two years. He needs 70 catches, 822 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns to go out as the school's all-time leading receiver.