2022 BC Position Preview Series: Wide Receivers
Wide receivers at Boston College were an afterthought for most of the 2010s. There was Alex Amidon, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2012 and 2013. But, once he graduated, th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news