Jurkovec Named to 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List

Phil Jurkovec was named to the Maxwell Award watch list for the second year in a row Monday. The Boston College quarterback is one of 85 players to earn preseason recognition for the annual award, which is given to the best all-around college football player. Often, winning the Maxwell Award leads to hoisting the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won both last year. Young hopes to become just the third player to win the Maxwell Award twice. The only others to do so are Notre Dame halfback Johnny Lattner (1952-53) and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (2007-08).

Ohio State leads the FBS with three Maxwell Award watch list honorees this year. And 14 other schools have two representatives on the list.

Jurkovec is coming off a roller coaster 2021 season. He entered the year with a bevy of buzz as BC's best pro prospect under center since Matt Ryan. The former Notre Dame transfer was coming off a head-turning 2020 campaign, during which he was first nationally in passing yards under pressure and posted a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio while revolutionizing the Eagles' passing attack.

But a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand Week 2 at UMass threw a wrench in what was expected to be his final season on the Heights. Jurkovec, however, made a surprising return to deliver BC bowl eligibility for the sixth year in a row. He willed the Eagles to victory against Virginia Tech in the Red Bandana Game and then starred at Georgia Tech, amassing five total touchdowns, including three on the ground.

The last two games of the regular season, on the other hand, saw Jurkovec take a step back. With limited grip strength, and even a bout with the flu in the finale versus Wake Forest, the 6-foot-5 dual-threat was far from 100%. He completed a combined 13-of-35 passes in those two losses. Against the Demon Deacons, Jurkovec posted just one more completion (three) than his interception total (two).

Now he's back to full strength, though.

And he's ready for one final run with head coach Jeff Hafley and star wideout Zay Flowers. If healthy and playing to their potential, Jurkovec and Flowers could very well be first-round picks in next year's NFL Draft.

Here is the complete list of preseason honorees for the accolade:

Brad Roberts, Air Force

Bryce Young, Alabama

Will Anderson, Alabama

Nate Noel, Appalachian State

Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

George Holani, Boise State

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Jaren Hall, BYU

Lew Nichols, Central Michigan

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

Will Shipley, Clemson

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Clayton Tune, Houston

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Chase Brown, Illinois

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Marquez Cooper, Kent State

Will Levis, Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Rasheen All, Marshall

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Ellis Merriweather, Massachusetts

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH)

Blake Corum, Michigan

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Devin Leary, N.C. State

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Blake Watson, Old Dominion

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Tanner Mordecai, SMU

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Tanner Mckee, Stanford

Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Dequan Finn, Toledo

Michael Pratt, Tulane

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Jordan Addison, USC

Caleb Williams, USC

Cameron Rising, Utah

Tavion Thomas, Utah

Logan Bonner, Utah State

Frank Harris, UTSA

Mike Wright, Vanderbilt

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Cameron Ward, Washington State

JT Daniels, West Virginia

Jarret Doege, Western Kentucky

Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin