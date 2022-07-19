Jurkovec Named to 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List
Phil Jurkovec was named to the Maxwell Award watch list for the second year in a row Monday. The Boston College quarterback is one of 85 players to earn preseason recognition for the annual award, which is given to the best all-around college football player. Often, winning the Maxwell Award leads to hoisting the Heisman Trophy.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won both last year. Young hopes to become just the third player to win the Maxwell Award twice. The only others to do so are Notre Dame halfback Johnny Lattner (1952-53) and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (2007-08).
Ohio State leads the FBS with three Maxwell Award watch list honorees this year. And 14 other schools have two representatives on the list.
Jurkovec is coming off a roller coaster 2021 season. He entered the year with a bevy of buzz as BC's best pro prospect under center since Matt Ryan. The former Notre Dame transfer was coming off a head-turning 2020 campaign, during which he was first nationally in passing yards under pressure and posted a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio while revolutionizing the Eagles' passing attack.
But a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand Week 2 at UMass threw a wrench in what was expected to be his final season on the Heights. Jurkovec, however, made a surprising return to deliver BC bowl eligibility for the sixth year in a row. He willed the Eagles to victory against Virginia Tech in the Red Bandana Game and then starred at Georgia Tech, amassing five total touchdowns, including three on the ground.
The last two games of the regular season, on the other hand, saw Jurkovec take a step back. With limited grip strength, and even a bout with the flu in the finale versus Wake Forest, the 6-foot-5 dual-threat was far from 100%. He completed a combined 13-of-35 passes in those two losses. Against the Demon Deacons, Jurkovec posted just one more completion (three) than his interception total (two).
Now he's back to full strength, though.
And he's ready for one final run with head coach Jeff Hafley and star wideout Zay Flowers. If healthy and playing to their potential, Jurkovec and Flowers could very well be first-round picks in next year's NFL Draft.
Here is the complete list of preseason honorees for the accolade:
