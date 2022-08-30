Zay Flowers says that you can tell Boston College wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt is from the South just by the way he explains stories, not to mention the phrases he uses.

"When you do something wrong, he'll be like, 'Man, you wrong as rain,' said Flowers, BC's top playmaker who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "And if you do something right, he'll be like, 'That was clean as a soapmaker's bottom.'"

Flowers said he laughs every time he hears either of those. The senior wideout emphasized that Wyatt does something hilarious every day.

At the same time, however, Wyatt—a Killeen, Texas, native who has been coaching wide receivers for more than 30 years—isn't afraid to call his players out if they make a mistake.

That balance is difficult to achieve, yet it's struck a chord with not only Flowers but the entire BC wide receiving corps.

"He tells you what you doing wrong, and he helps you fix it the next day," Flowers said. "He's one of the best coaches I've had at receiver. Just in details, watching film.

"He's really something that we needed in our room."