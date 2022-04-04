At BC, DeGuglielmo Is Back Where It All Started
Boston College offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo joked that he could throw a rock from Fish Field House and hit five or six of his cousin’s houses.
DeGuglielmo, or “Coach Guge” as his players call him, has been around the block. He’s coached 16 years in the NFL with six different teams, mentored young stars such as Jake Long and Quenton Nelson and won a pair of Super Bowls. But long before he reached the next level, he was a graduate assistant for Tom Coughlin at BC.
Before that, he played his college ball at Boston University. And, before that, he grew up in Cambridge. He’s a Massachusetts guy through and through.
But he’s not headed to the North End for food anytime soon.
“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘What’s my favorite Italian restaurant?’ Well, my Aunt lives up the street. That’s my favorite Italian restaurant.”
According to DeGuglielmo, he still has “family all over the place” in the Bay State. So, although he’s bounced around the country since he started his coaching career in 1991, BC feels like a place he can stay for a while. After all, that’s what he’s wanted.
DeGuglielmo said that, when he was a kid, he admired Joe Paterno staying at Penn State for decades on end. DeGuglielmo hasn’t had that kind of opportunity.
“I would love to stay here a long time and help develop these guys and watch these guys go on,” he said. “I mean that's why you take a job like this.”
DeGuglielmo returned to the collegiate ranks last year after five consecutive seasons of switching NFL teams. It started out as him doing a favor for Louisiana Tech head coach and friend Skip Holtz, however, it ended with DeGuglielmo coming to a realization.
“You fall in love with the kids and the way they look at you, the way they work for you and the way they'll do things,” he said. “It made me say, ‘Boy, maybe college ball is where I started, and maybe it's the way I should get back to being my best self as a coach.’”
When new BC offensive coordinator John McNulty came calling, it was a no-brainer for DeGuglielmo, who believes BC has always been and always will be “O-Line U.” Likewise, it was an easy decision for McNulty, who has DeGuglielmo to thank for introducing him to his wife and for getting him a start in the pros.
“I don't think you could find a more qualified guy anywhere on Earth, really, to come in here and take the job,” McNulty said.
Back in the ’90s, when they were roommates and both staff members at UConn, DeGuglielmo suggested to Coughlin, who was looking for an offensive assistant to help his Jacksonville Jaguars, that he hire McNulty. DeGuglielmo handed the rotary phone to McNulty, and the rest was history.
The longtime NFL assistants are friends, and they understand each other on a football level, too.
“You learn how to think like Tom Coughlin,” DeGuglielmo said. “It's very much like they do in New England. Those guys that are there a long time, they think like Bill [Belichick], they speak like Bill. Their ways are like Bill. John and I are of the Coughlin tree. We think like Tom, we operate like Tom, sometimes we react like Tom.”
DeGuglielmo continued: “We can get that grimace, but we can also express our joy in the same volume that Coach Coughlin did with his players. So I think that connection brings us closer.”
They’ve worked in similar systems as well. DeGuglielmo explained the importance of fluidity between an offensive coordinator and an O-Line coach. That comes naturally to DeGuglielmo and McNulty, who are familiar with applying pro concepts down to the college level.
The respect BC’s players have for DeGuglielmo is palpable. They all mention his two Super Bowl rings. That, and the tough love he spreads while overseeing the trenches.
“Those guys have bought in quickly to him,” head coach Jeff Hafley said, “to the way he's coaching the fundamentals and technique. We are running the ball very, very well right now with young offensive lineman.”
DeGuglielmo is tasked with retooling a BC offensive line that could have as many as four players selected in this year’s draft. Matt Applebaum, the Eagles’ previous O-Line coach, left Chestnut Hill for the Miami Dolphins: a job DeGuglielmo has had twice.
Despite the departing talent, DeGuglielmo feels like the necessary tools are there.
“I walked in, and I said to the guys, ‘first group line up,’ and guys lined up,” DeGuglielmo said. “Guys are taking hold of positions, and there are other guys competing for those spots. But I think it’s kind of fallen into place on its own.”
Returning starting right guard Christian Mahogany said that DeGuglielmo brightens his day with his humor. Redshirt senior left guard Finn Dirstine called “Coach Guge” super passionate and touted his Twitter as the best in America. Left tackle Jack Conley recalled what it was like meeting DeGuglielmo for the first time.
Conley noted that the offensive linemen got to talk to DeGuglielmo in the O-Line room the day he was interviewing for the job. Right off the bat, his energy was on full display, Conley said.
“Coach Guge is awesome,” Conley said. “He’s got two Super Bowl wins. Knows exactly what he’s talking about. So much experience. He brings his high energy, love you up mentality.”
DeGuglielmo isn’t shy—in person or on Twitter. His social media timeline is a delight. Some of his tweets are humorous, others are motivational.
Most are about #BIGDOGS. It’s a metaphor he uses to describe the types of players he coaches at BC: big, tough protectors of the house, like a family dog.
But a handful of his tweets are about the City of Boston and BC as a university.
“Who wouldn't want to be a part of this group and this tradition, this school, this city,” DeGuglielmo asked. “I think, even if you're not from Boston, and you come here, you learn real fast. This is one of the greatest places in America.”