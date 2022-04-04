At BC, DeGuglielmo Is Back Where It All Started

Boston College offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo joked that he could throw a rock from Fish Field House and hit five or six of his cousin’s houses. DeGuglielmo, or “Coach Guge” as his players call him, has been around the block. He’s coached 16 years in the NFL with six different teams, mentored young stars such as Jake Long and Quenton Nelson and won a pair of Super Bowls. But long before he reached the next level, he was a graduate assistant for Tom Coughlin at BC. Before that, he played his college ball at Boston University. And, before that, he grew up in Cambridge. He’s a Massachusetts guy through and through. But he’s not headed to the North End for food anytime soon. “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘What’s my favorite Italian restaurant?’ Well, my Aunt lives up the street. That’s my favorite Italian restaurant.” According to DeGuglielmo, he still has “family all over the place” in the Bay State. So, although he’s bounced around the country since he started his coaching career in 1991, BC feels like a place he can stay for a while. After all, that’s what he’s wanted. DeGuglielmo said that, when he was a kid, he admired Joe Paterno staying at Penn State for decades on end. DeGuglielmo hasn’t had that kind of opportunity. “I would love to stay here a long time and help develop these guys and watch these guys go on,” he said. “I mean that's why you take a job like this.”

Dave DeGuglielmo coaches the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line during the 2018 NFL season (Photo: Matt Kryger/IndyStar).

DeGuglielmo returned to the collegiate ranks last year after five consecutive seasons of switching NFL teams. It started out as him doing a favor for Louisiana Tech head coach and friend Skip Holtz, however, it ended with DeGuglielmo coming to a realization. “You fall in love with the kids and the way they look at you, the way they work for you and the way they'll do things,” he said. “It made me say, ‘Boy, maybe college ball is where I started, and maybe it's the way I should get back to being my best self as a coach.’” When new BC offensive coordinator John McNulty came calling, it was a no-brainer for DeGuglielmo, who believes BC has always been and always will be “O-Line U.” Likewise, it was an easy decision for McNulty, who has DeGuglielmo to thank for introducing him to his wife and for getting him a start in the pros. “I don't think you could find a more qualified guy anywhere on Earth, really, to come in here and take the job,” McNulty said. Back in the ’90s, when they were roommates and both staff members at UConn, DeGuglielmo suggested to Coughlin, who was looking for an offensive assistant to help his Jacksonville Jaguars, that he hire McNulty. DeGuglielmo handed the rotary phone to McNulty, and the rest was history. The longtime NFL assistants are friends, and they understand each other on a football level, too. “You learn how to think like Tom Coughlin,” DeGuglielmo said. “It's very much like they do in New England. Those guys that are there a long time, they think like Bill [Belichick], they speak like Bill. Their ways are like Bill. John and I are of the Coughlin tree. We think like Tom, we operate like Tom, sometimes we react like Tom.” DeGuglielmo continued: “We can get that grimace, but we can also express our joy in the same volume that Coach Coughlin did with his players. So I think that connection brings us closer.” They’ve worked in similar systems as well. DeGuglielmo explained the importance of fluidity between an offensive coordinator and an O-Line coach. That comes naturally to DeGuglielmo and McNulty, who are familiar with applying pro concepts down to the college level.

Dave DeGuglielmo coaches the New England Patriots' offensive line during their 2015 AFC Divisional Round matchup (Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports).

The respect BC’s players have for DeGuglielmo is palpable. They all mention his two Super Bowl rings. That, and the tough love he spreads while overseeing the trenches. “Those guys have bought in quickly to him,” head coach Jeff Hafley said, “to the way he's coaching the fundamentals and technique. We are running the ball very, very well right now with young offensive lineman.” DeGuglielmo is tasked with retooling a BC offensive line that could have as many as four players selected in this year’s draft. Matt Applebaum, the Eagles’ previous O-Line coach, left Chestnut Hill for the Miami Dolphins: a job DeGuglielmo has had twice. Despite the departing talent, DeGuglielmo feels like the necessary tools are there. “I walked in, and I said to the guys, ‘first group line up,’ and guys lined up,” DeGuglielmo said. “Guys are taking hold of positions, and there are other guys competing for those spots. But I think it’s kind of fallen into place on its own.” Returning starting right guard Christian Mahogany said that DeGuglielmo brightens his day with his humor. Redshirt senior left guard Finn Dirstine called “Coach Guge” super passionate and touted his Twitter as the best in America. Left tackle Jack Conley recalled what it was like meeting DeGuglielmo for the first time. Conley noted that the offensive linemen got to talk to DeGuglielmo in the O-Line room the day he was interviewing for the job. Right off the bat, his energy was on full display, Conley said. “Coach Guge is awesome,” Conley said. “He’s got two Super Bowl wins. Knows exactly what he’s talking about. So much experience. He brings his high energy, love you up mentality.” DeGuglielmo isn’t shy—in person or on Twitter. His social media timeline is a delight. Some of his tweets are humorous, others are motivational.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3JyeSB0byB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0JJR0RPRz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0JJR0RPRzwvYT4gZmFpdGhmdWwgZm9yIG5vdCBjb21tdW5pY2F0 aW5nIG11Y2ggeWVzdGVyZGF5LCBidXQgSSB3YXMgdHJhaW5pbmcgdGhpcyBw YWNrIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9C SUdET0dTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQklH RE9HUzwvYT4gKGFsc28gd29ya2luZyBvbiByZXN0b2NraW5nIHRoZSBrZW5u ZWwgd2l0aCBmdXR1cmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0JJR0RPR1M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCSUdET0dTPC9hPikuLi5ub3RoaW5nIGxpa2UgaHVnZSBtZW4gc3Ry aWtpbmcgb3RoZXIgZ2lhbnQgYmVpbmdzIG92ZXIgJmFtcDsgb3ZlciwgZm9y IHJlY3JlYXRpb24hLi4uaXNuJiMzOTt0IGl0IGJlYXV0aWZ1bD8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1J5YXJTNUh0VFUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SeWFy UzVIdFRVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvYWNoIEd1Z2UgKEBDb2FjaF9HdWdl KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0d1Z2Uvc3Rh dHVzLzE1MDk4NDI1MzU1NDMyNzk2MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Most are about #BIGDOGS. It’s a metaphor he uses to describe the types of players he coaches at BC: big, tough protectors of the house, like a family dog.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXMsIHlvdSYjMzk7cmUgcmVhZGluZyB0aGF0IGNvcnJlY3RseS4u LnRoZSBVbml0ZWQgU3RhdGVzIG9ubHkgaGFkIDM0IHN0YXRlcyBhdCB0aGUg dGltZS4uLnRoYXQmIzM5O3MgaG93IGxvbmcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb3N0b25Db2xsZWdlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBCb3N0b25Db2xsZWdlPC9hPiBoYXMgYmVlbiBwdW1waW5nIG91dCBlZHVj YXRlZCBtZW4gJmFtcDsgd29tZW4uLi5ub3QgbG9uZyBhZnRlciB0aGF0IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gc3RhcnRlZCBwdW1waW5n IG91dCBPZmZlbnNpdmUgTGluZW1lbiwgc3RhcnRpbmcgaXQmIzM5O3MgcnVu IGFzIE9MIFUhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05CaG9KTWN2ZHci Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OQmhvSk1jdmR3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvYWNo IEd1Z2UgKEBDb2FjaF9HdWdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoX0d1Z2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTAwMTg3Njc4ODcwODk2NjU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK