BC WR Coach Joe Dailey Headed to Carolina Panthers

Boston College wide receivers were an afterthought for years. More so because of lack of opportunity than lack of talent. They played second fiddle to running backs and tight ends during Steve Addazio's run-oriented, seven-year tenure.

Under Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., though, BC's wideouts began to shine. And wide receivers coach Joe Dailey was overseeing their development.

Dailey, once thought to be a potential OC replacement for the Eagles, is headed to the Carolina Panthers to be their wide receivers coach, Matt Zenitz of On3 and Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Monday.

Dailey will join Matt Rhule's staff and leave BC with its third opening of the offseason. The Eagles already hired Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty to be their new offensive coordinator. But they still have to fill the void left by offensive line coach Matt Applebaum—set to become the Miami Dolphins' new O-Line coach—and, now, Dailey.

This comes after Hafley retained his entire coaching staff last offseason.

During Dailey's first season as BC's wide receivers coach, Zay Flowers broke out with 56 catches for 892 receiving yards—tied for 18th nationally—and nine touchdowns. Flowers, who is set to become the first Eagles wideout drafted since 1987 next year, was tied for fifth in the FBS with seven receptions of 40-plus yards that season.

He wasn't the only breakout wide receiver on BC's roster. A previously drop-prone CJ Lewis caught everything his way to the tune of 28 catches, 460 yards and five scores. And Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill turned in a pair of 100-yard games after barely getting any touches with the Buckeyes.

Not to mention Jehlani Galloway, who had 15 catches and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

This year, the Eagles' receiving numbers were down, largely because of the season-threatening fracture to quarterback Phil Jurkovec's throwing hand. But the progression of true freshman Jaden Williams was notable. The two-star Pflugerville, Texas, native burst onto the scene with three touchdown grabs in his first four games at BC.

Before arriving on the Heights, Dailey was an offensive coordinator for New Mexico and Liberty. In his playing days, he was a quarterback for North Carolina and Nebraska.

He was a great recruiter for the Eagles, having brought in Everrett's Ismael Zamor and Springfield Central's Joe Griffin—a four star—this past cycle.

BC has the luxury of Flowers returning for 2022, but now Hafley and McNulty need to get him a new position coach.