Boston College's annual Red Bandana Game, set for Oct. 8 against Clemson, will be played in primetime.

The ACC announced game times for its Week 6 matchups, and BC's will be either 7:30 p.m. on ABC or 8 p.m. on ACC Network. The decision between the two will be made after this week's games.

Regardless, the Eagles will be playing their fourth night game of the season—with a fifth versus Duke on Friday, Nov. 4 still ahead—when now-No. 5 Clemson comes to town. It will be the Tigers' first time in Chestnut Hill since 2018 when the teams faced off in a top-20, "College GameDay"-featured matchup.

BC played in Death Valley each of the past three years because of the COVID-19-adjusted 2020 schedule.

This will be the second time in the Red Bandana Game's soon-to-be nine-year history that the Eagles will play Clemson. In 2016, BC hosted a Deshaun Watson-led Tigers team that ran away with a 56-10 victory in Alumni Stadium.

The Red Bandana Game is a tribute to Welles Crowther, a BC lacrosse alum who died saving more than a dozen lives in the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks. Crowther took after his father by wearing a red bandana everywhere he went: to class, on the lacrosse field and, eventually, to work. When the South Tower of the World Trade Center was struck, he wore the bandana around his nose and mouth to protect him from the smoke while he rescued civilians.

The first-ever Red Bandana Game was played in 2014. That year, BC upset then-No. 9 USC, 37-31. The Eagles are still searching for their first ranked win since then.

Here are the results of all eight Red Bandana Games:

2014: 37-31 win vs. USC

2015: 14-0 loss vs. FSU

2016: 56-10 loss vs. Clemson

2017: 35-3 win vs. FSU

2018: 27-14 win vs. Miami

2019: 38-31 loss vs. FSU

2020: 45-31 loss vs. Notre Dame

2021: 17-3 win vs. Virginia Tech

Last season, the Eagles wore their new Adidas Red Bandana uniforms twice: first on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at UMass in Week 2 and then for the actual Red Bandana Game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 5.