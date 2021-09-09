BC to Wear Red Bandana Uniforms at UMass

Boston College’s Red Bandana Game has been scheduled further and further away from 9/11 practically every year it’s been played: Sept. 13 in 2014, Sept. 18 in 2015, Oct. 7 in 2016, Oct. 27 in 2017, Oct. 26 in 2018, Nov. 9 in 2019 and Nov. 14 in 2020. But this year, the Eagles will be once again wearing their paisley-patterned uniforms during the month the tragedy occurred.

In fact, they’ll be wearing them on Saturday at UMass on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks—to recognize Welles Crowther, a BC lacrosse alum who died saving more than a dozen lives on 9/11.

“I mean we talk about Welles, and we talk all about the Red Bandana Game,” head coach Jeff Hafley said. “How could we not wear those jerseys on 9/11 on the 20th anniversary? It was a no-brainer. We’re gonna do that in honor of every single person who was affected by 9/11.”

BC will still play its official Red Bandana Game on Nov. 5 against Virginia Tech: a Friday night home game on ESPN2. The Eagles will simply wear their Red Bandana uniforms twice this year, starting with their Week 2 matchup in Amherst.

BC will be revealing its new Adidas Red Bandana threads on Friday. Last year, the Eagles rolled out all-white Under Armour Red Bandana uniforms. Except, after BC dropped UA and switched over to Adidas, a change to the Eagles’ alternate kit was on the way.