 BC Unveils New Adidas Red Bandana Uniforms
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 19:21:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo courtesy of BC Football
Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@andybackstrom

“Never forget. Always give”: a powerful message in Boston College’s tribute video to Welles Crowther, the BC lacrosse alum who sacrificed his life to save more than a dozen lives during the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks.

FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, the author of “The Red Bandanna: A life. A choice. A legacy,” narrated the clip, providing thoughtful commentary about Crowther’s story.

And toward the end, BC’s new Adidas Red Bandana uniforms, which the Eagles will wear Saturday at UMass, were unveiled.

The honorary threads look very similar to last year’s Under Armour version. Except they’re even cleaner. Adidas added a “Boston College” nameplate across the chest as well as a paisley-patterned stripe down the side of the jersey to line up with the pants.

Although there’s no helmet stripe, there are paisley-patterned helmet decals. The Red Bandana BC logo is on the sleeves, where the jersey numbers were last year. Now, the digits are on top of the shoulder pads.

This year’s Adidas kit still has the all-white look with the popping red paisley-patterned numbers. BC will wear these uniforms twice this season: first at UMass on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and then versus Virginia Tech on Nov. 5, which will be the official “Red Bandana Game.”

Above all else, though, the uniforms are more about what they represent than what they look like.

The iconography symbolizes service and sacrifice.


