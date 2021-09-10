BC Unveils New Adidas Red Bandana Uniforms

“Never forget. Always give”: a powerful message in Boston College’s tribute video to Welles Crowther, the BC lacrosse alum who sacrificed his life to save more than a dozen lives during the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks. FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, the author of “The Red Bandanna: A life. A choice. A legacy,” narrated the clip, providing thoughtful commentary about Crowther’s story. And toward the end, BC’s new Adidas Red Bandana uniforms, which the Eagles will wear Saturday at UMass, were unveiled.

The honorary threads look very similar to last year’s Under Armour version. Except they’re even cleaner. Adidas added a “Boston College” nameplate across the chest as well as a paisley-patterned stripe down the side of the jersey to line up with the pants. Although there’s no helmet stripe, there are paisley-patterned helmet decals. The Red Bandana BC logo is on the sleeves, where the jersey numbers were last year. Now, the digits are on top of the shoulder pads.

