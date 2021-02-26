EagleAction - 2021 Transfer Roundup: Who’s in the Portal or Already Gone?

With every coaching change comes transfers. Not only in the days following a termination but also throughout and after the first season of a new staff’s tenure. Especially when a program’s offensive and defensive schemes are completely overhauled, as was the case with Boston College after Hafley and Co. took over in 2020. Nine Eagles have either already left the Heights this cycle or are currently in the transfer portal. Here’s a rundown of who’s leaving Chestnut Hill, or at least considering other options. Note: * denotes players who are still in the portal Just because a player enters the transfer portal doesn’t mean he is leaving BC. There’s no better example than Kobay White. The veteran wideout put his name in the portal after the 2019 season yet, within a month’s time, announced his return for BC’s 2020 campaign. *QB Sam Johnson III → TBD — Sam Johnson III was supposed to be Anthony Brown’s successor. And the future of BC football. He was the first ESPN four-star quarterback recruit in program history. The 6-foot-3 Johnson chose the Eagles over schools like Michigan, Iowa, and Indiana and enrolled in January 2019. But he didn’t hit the ground running. Quite the opposite actually. The lanky Johnson was just 2-of-7 for 25 yards in BC’s Spring Game that year and even took a seven-yard sack in that outing. He redshirted the 2019 season, and Steve Addazio—his recruiter—was fired. It appeared as if Johnson was turning the corner last summer. Jeff Hafley noted the young quarterback’s development in training camp, however, Johnson was third on the depth chart all season behind Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel.

*RB David Bailey → TBD — This time last year, some thought David Bailey might leave BC after the 2020 season. For the NFL, not the transfer portal. But after seeing his production and workload dip in a zone run scheme that experienced serious growing pains, Bailey decided to look elsewhere this offseason. Bailey, a Doak Walker Award watch list member, was expected to build upon his breakout 2019 campaign—a season in which he racked up 844 yards, posted a team-best 5.7 yards per rush, and eclipsed the 170-yard mark twice. Instead, he and the Eagles’ run game took a big step backward. As BC’s lead back, Bailey rushed for 503 yards in 10 games, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. Although he scored eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving), he wasn’t nearly as explosive. The junior’s longest run was 34 yards, and he only had two go for 20 plus—seven fewer than the year before. Of course, the O-Line’s struggles didn’t help. And, in the back half of 2020, Bailey was alternating carries with Travis Levy.