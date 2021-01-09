EagleAction - Season Review: Running Back

Running back was the Holy Grail of Boston College’s 12-personnel offense during Steve Addazio’s seven-year tenure. Andre Williams eclipsed 2,000 yards on the ground in 2013, becoming the Eagles’ first Heisman finalist to travel to New York for the trophy announcement since Doug Flutie won the award in 1984. Flash-forward to 2019, and AJ Dillon rewrote the record books, logging the most rushing yards (4,382) and touchdowns (38) in school history. Dillon was the only BC player to hear his name called in last year’s draft. He was the face of the Eagles for two and a half years. David Bailey was supposed to be next in line. Yet, after ranking sixth in the ACC in yards per carry (5.7) and piling up 844 rushing yards as BC’s 1B option in 2019, Bailey never achieved the same explosion in the Eagles’ zone run scheme this season. The junior’s longest run was 34 yards, and he only had two go for 20 or more—seven fewer than he posted in 2019. His setback was a microcosm of BC’s rushing attack. One year removed from boasting the eighth-best run game (253.2 yards per game) in the nation, the Eagles clocked out of 2020 with the 10th-worst rushing yards average (101.7 per game) in the FBS. Overview Out the door went the up-tempo yet predictable run-run-pass offense that defined the Addazio era, and in came offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. and his pro-style scheme, built with pre-snap motion, zone blocking, and a greater emphasis on the pass. Right from the get-go, BC’s run game lagged behind its new-look aerial attack. As a result, the Eagles were pass-happy in the first month of the season. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec dropped back to throw at least 35 times in all but one of BC’s first five outings. But Cignetti was persistent, and, eventually, the Eagles’ offense balanced out a bit, averaging 3.78 yards per rush in the final seven contests of the year. Bailey, who was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list in the preseason, got the most work in the backfield yet surpassed 15 attempts in just two games. After practically being reduced to a return man in 2019, senior Travis Levy was often called upon to alternate carries with Bailey, not just as a change-of-pace scat back but also as a bruiser through the tackles. Pat Garwo III was mixed in as well, however, he missed five games with a knee injury that he suffered in practice leading up to the Georgia Tech matchup.

Season Stats Bailey rushed for 503 yards on 127 carries in 10 games, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt—a team high but 1.7 fewer yards a tote than he averaged in his breakout sophomore year campaign. He did have a nose for the end zone, though. In fact, Bailey scored eight touchdowns in 2020 (seven rushing, one receiving). As a receiver, he caught eight balls for 64 yards. Levy carried the ball more than he had in his first three years at BC combined. His 99 rushing attempts were the 23rd most in the ACC. Despite the increase in workload, the 5-foot-11 back didn’t score on the ground all season. He didn’t get in through the air, either. That said, he was a valuable weapon out of the backfield for Jurkovec. Levy tallied 35 receptions, the third most on the team, for 285 yards. He did sustain a shoulder injury against UNC, which sidelined him for the Pittsburgh game. Garwo stepped in and notched a career-high 14 carries, albeit for an inefficient 36 yards. In six games, the Levittown, Pennsylvania, native registered 122 rushing yards on 33 attempts, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He also reeled in seven passes, including six versus the Tar Heels, for 31 yards. PFF Review Bailey recorded the highest PFF offensive grade of BC’s running backs in 2020, although his 78.1 rating was 2.2 points lower than his score from the season prior. His 76.9 rushing grade (down from 79.4 in 2019) was 73rd among Power Five tailbacks. Where he did improve, though, was run blocking—and dramatically so. His 75.1 run blocking grade was 22.6 points higher than it was in 2019 and good for 10th among Power Five running backs. Bailey’s best games came against Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse, in which he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and posted rushing grades of 74.7, 74.4, and 73.1, respectively. Levy recorded the second-highest PFF receiving grade on the team (78.2), caught 85.7% of his targets, and logged 249 yards after the catch. His 68.8 rushing score was the best of his career. Garwo was third among the three backs in both offensive grade (58.7) and rushing grade (62.4). Here’s where they stacked up among ACC running backs in elusive rating, a metric that calculates the impact of a ball carrier independent of the blocking up front: Garwo was 26th (77.3), Bailey was 28th (74.5), and Levy was 46th (41.6). Of the 16 ACC backs with more than 100 carries this season, Bailey was ninth in that category. By comparison, he had a 92.2 elusive rating in 2019, and Dillon trailed with a score of 88.6. Where BC’s backs struggled the most, according to PFF, was breakaway percentage. The stat measures the percentage of yardage gained with designed run plays of 15 yards or longer. Once again narrowing down the data to the 16 ACC running backs with more than 100 rushing attempts in 2020, Bailey had by far the lowest breakaway percentage (11.0%). Ten of those players topped the 40% mark. The next closest to Bailey was North Carolina State’s Zonovan Knight at 24.1%. Levy (12.1%) and Garwo (18.2%) weren’t much better. Of course, there are a handful of factors here aside from burst and breakaway speed, including scheme and blocking (which go hand-in-hand). The Eagles were behind the eight ball on both because of the pandemic wiping out most of spring ball and altering training camp, not to mention the introduction of a new staff. Still, the analytics are noteworthy.