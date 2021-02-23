EagleAction - 2021 Transfer Roundup: Who’s Coming?

Jeff Hafley is committed to building Boston College football through recruiting and player development. "Honestly, if I wanted this to be a quick fix or what people may say 'a stepping stone,' then I would get 20 guys in the transfer portal and try to be good fast,” Hafley said on The Heights’ Eagle Eye podcast. But I don't want that. I want to develop this the right way.” Although Hafley doesn’t want to live in the portal, he’s not ignoring it either. Rather, he and his staff are selectively searching for players who fit the Eagles’ system and locker room. Last year, they brought in Phil Jurkovec and Jaelen Gill to help revamp BC’s passing attack, as well as Deon Jones, Chibueze Onwuka, Luc Bequette, and Max Roberts to bolster an Eagles defense that reset all the wrong records in 2019. What about this offseason? Here’s a rundown of who’s coming to Chestnut Hill. Note: * denotes mid-year transfers RB Alec Sinkfield (WVU) — The West Virginia running back transferred to BC the day after David Bailey entered the portal. Last year as a redshirt junior, he rushed for 327 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per tote. He found the end zone three times on the ground, including twice in the Mountaineers’ opener against Eastern Kentucky. Perhaps his most impressive performance of the season came against then-No. 16 Kansas State. The 5-foot-9 Sinkfield piled up 85 yards on 14 carries, helping WVU roll to an upset victory. As far as pass catching goes, he added nine grabs for 55 yards on the year. A former three-star recruit, Sinkfield was also the Mountaineers’ primary punt return man (19 returns, 5.32 yards per punt return) in 2020. Years of eligibility remaining: two

*DB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (FSU) — Jaiden Lars-Woodbey had serious interest from Washington, Texas, and Notre Dame, yet the versatile defensive back chose BC, staying within the ACC Atlantic. He’s a former five-star recruit from Bellflower, California, who was ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the Class of 2018. Lars-Woodbey became the ninth true freshman to start an FSU season opener since 1999 and earned ESPN Freshman All-American honors that season, logging 58 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, one sack, and eight pass break-ups. His sophomore campaign was cut short because of a season-ending knee injury, however, he played in eight games (started six) this past year, registering 75% of his snaps in or around the box. Hafley believes Lars-Woodbey will emerge as a leader for his program. Years of eligibility remaining: two

*LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (Temple) — Isaiah Graham-Mobley was the first of two Temple transfers to announce his move to BC. The veteran linebacker played 43 games with the Owls. He tallied a career-high 70 total tackles in 2018 (tied for fourth on the team), including a team-best 11 against the Eagles. Graham-Mobley also returned a fumble for a touchdown in that game. His next two seasons were abbreviated because of a pair of ankle injuries. Graham-Mobley made it through eight games in 2019, notably forcing a game-saving fumble at the goal line against Georgia Tech. He got off to a hot start—19 tackles and one sack in two games—in 2020, but a high ankle sprain sidelined him for the rest of the year. Years of eligibility remaining: one