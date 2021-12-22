Zay Flowers Reveals That He’s Coming Back for Senior Season
Zay Flowers is a showman.
Not only on the field where he shakes defenders out of their boots and makes eye-popping catches, but also off the gridiron where his confidence shines as much as his infectious smile.
His charismatic aura was on full display Tuesday night when Flowers posted a minute-long “decision” video on social media, thanking his coaches, teammates and family to the backdrop of dramatic music before ultimately quipping with a line that stirred up a good bit of excitement in Chestnut Hill.
“Nah, I’m just playing,” Flowers said. “I’m coming back.”
It’s official. Flowers is returning for 2022, his senior season, rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.
The star wide receiver was going as high as the first round in some mock drafts this fall—uncharted territory for BC wideouts—but quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s season-threatening hand injury threw a wrench in a potential Biletnikoff campaign.
Longtime backup Dennis Grosel couldn’t get the timing down with Flowers downfield, even when the 2020 All-ACC first teamer had more than a step of separation on secondaries. Week after week, the pairing failed to connect, with Flowers diving and somersaulting helplessly.
Grosel finished 4-of-25 on passes traveling 20 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus. When Jurkovec came back, though, so did the elusive Flowers deep shots. In the Georgia Tech game alone, Flowers doubled his season touchdown total with scores of 48 and 39 yards as Jurkovec completed 6-of-10 passes traveling 20 or more yards, per PFF.
Flowers closed the 12-game slate with a team-leading 44 catches, 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He’s also tied for third in the ACC in receptions of at least 40 yards with six.
Even after missing six games this season, Jurkovec could have left for the NFL, given that there’s a weak class of quarterbacks this year. Instead, he announced his return to BC on Dec. 6 and now says that he’s “on a mission” to break the Eagles free from the shackles of ACC mediocrity.
Jurkovec, who is already listed with 40/1 Heisman Trophy odds for next season, and Flowers could make each other a lot of money in 2022.
They’re both NFL prospects who revolutionized BC’s passing offense in 2020. Jurkovec turned in four 300-yard passing games, and Flowers wrapped up the COVID-19-affected campaign with the 18th-most receiving yards (892) in the FBS.
The breakout performance followed Flowers’ “Jekyll and Hyde” freshman season, a year in which his touches were largely reduced to bubble screens and jet sweeps in the back half of the campaign. He averaged 19.4 yards per reception and 10.1 yards per rush in the first six games and then 10.8 yards per reception and 3.0 yards per rush in the last seven.
Out went Steve Addazio and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, and in came Jeff Hafley and Frank Cignetti Jr. They’ve helped Flowers find the spotlight he deserves.
After Flowers’ explosive 2020 season, the speedy 5-foot-10 wideout was asked what was next.
“In the future, I want to prove that I’m one of the best receivers in the nation,” he said. “I feel like I’m still not at that point yet. But I think I’ll prove it. I’ll get there.”
Flowers will have that opportunity in 2022 while getting his degree.