Jurkovec to Return to BC for 2022 Season

Phil Jurkovec was ranked last month by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. as the sixth-best quarterback in a weak class of 2022 NFL Draft prospects. Jurkovec was thinking about leaving for the league.

But he's putting that dream on pause.

He announced Monday morning that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

"Thank you to all teammates leaving to pursue their best interests," Jurkovec wrote. "We wish you all success and will always support you from Boston College.

"In regards to my future, I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game and compete nationally."

Jurkovec missed six games this season with a fracture to his throwing hand that he sustained Week 2 at UMass. It was a season-threatening injury, however, the redshirt junior recovered from surgery quickly and worked his way back to the field for the Eagles’ Red Bandana Game against Virginia Tech.

His surprise return rescued BC’s season. At the time, the Eagles were on a four-game losing streak and averaging a meager 10 points per game in ACC play. Jurkovec lifted BC to its first two conference wins of the year and bowl eligibility for the sixth season in a row.

He starred at Georgia Tech, throwing for 310 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for three more, becoming just the second BC quarterback to throw and run for two or more scores against an ACC opponent. The only other was Chris Crane in 2008.