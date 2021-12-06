Jurkovec to Return to BC for 2022 Season
Phil Jurkovec was ranked last month by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. as the sixth-best quarterback in a weak class of 2022 NFL Draft prospects. Jurkovec was thinking about leaving for the league.
But he's putting that dream on pause.
He announced Monday morning that he will be returning for the 2022 season.
"Thank you to all teammates leaving to pursue their best interests," Jurkovec wrote. "We wish you all success and will always support you from Boston College.
"In regards to my future, I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game and compete nationally."
Jurkovec missed six games this season with a fracture to his throwing hand that he sustained Week 2 at UMass. It was a season-threatening injury, however, the redshirt junior recovered from surgery quickly and worked his way back to the field for the Eagles’ Red Bandana Game against Virginia Tech.
His surprise return rescued BC’s season. At the time, the Eagles were on a four-game losing streak and averaging a meager 10 points per game in ACC play. Jurkovec lifted BC to its first two conference wins of the year and bowl eligibility for the sixth season in a row.
He starred at Georgia Tech, throwing for 310 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for three more, becoming just the second BC quarterback to throw and run for two or more scores against an ACC opponent. The only other was Chris Crane in 2008.
Jurkovec fell back down to earth in the Eagles’ final two games, both of which went down as losses for BC. He was sacked four times against Florida State and hit a bunch more yet still piled up 207 total yards (148 passing, 59 rushing) and nearly piloted the Eagles to a 23-point, second-half comeback. The beating he took carried over to the regular season finale, though. And it didn’t help that he was fighting the flu. Jurkovec had one more completion (three) than interceptions (two) against Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest in a 41-10 loss.
BC head coach Jeff Hafley said that when Jurkovec returned against Virginia Tech, the dual-threat quarterback’s grip strength was only at 50%.
Still, he’s 10-6 in games that he’s started for the Eagles. And he’s posted six career 300-yard passing games. The program record is 12, and it’s held by NFL MVP Matt Ryan.
Jurkovec helped revolutionize the Eagles’ offense after seven years of a run-first approach during Steve Addazio’s tenure. He passed for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020 while leading the nation in passing yards under pressure, often making something out of nothing.
Despite battling injury most of this year, Jurkovec was 15-of-33 on passes traveling 20 or more yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. He adds an explosive element to BC’s aerial attack that had been missing for quite some time.