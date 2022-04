What Does It Mean to Be a 'BIGDOG'?

Boston College left guard Finn Dirstine says that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has the best Twitter in America.

Head coach Jeff Hafley brought it up, too.

DeGuglielmo, otherwise known as "Coach Guge," has already made a name for himself in the BC Twittersphere with his social media game.

DeGuglielmo tweets about the City of Boston and BC as a university, but most of his posts are about #BIGDOGS. Often, he's referring to offensive linemen yet not always. In some ways, #BIGDOG is a way of life more than it is a metaphor.

"I equate it to having a big dog sitting on a porch in front of your house," DeGuglielmo said. "You're a friend, you're a protector, you're a little bit of a warning to people. You have to project a little bit more than just do. … Our job is to be what a dog would be to a family: reliable, loving, the whole bit."

DeGuglielmo continued: "Somewhere along the line, it just seemed to fit with these guys. You look at the type of guy I coach, and in this position. I think it's fitting when you put them in that category. I mean, they're definitely not little dogs."