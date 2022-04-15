Welcome to the ‘Jungle’: BC’s Fast-Improving Secondary

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley wants his defensive backs to finish violently. That’s what associate head coach and DBs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim preaches, too.

“My philosophy is, I’d rather them tell me to slow down than to pick it up,” fifth-year strong safety Jaiden Woodbey said after BC’s spring game. “I’d rather them be like, ‘Alright, hey, relax. Don’t do that.’ Rather than, ‘Come on, pick it up.’

“So that’s all of our mindset.”

It’s part of living in the “jungle,” what Abdul-Rahim has called the Eagles’ secondary since he joined Hafley’s staff ahead of the 2020 season.

“It gets dangerous in the jungle,” Woodbey said. “You gotta be cautious where you go in the jungle. There’s a lot of animals. We all just got to be animals on the field.”

Two years removed from allowing the ninth-most yards per game through the air and grading out as the 10th-worst Pro Football Focus pass coverage team in the country, BC ranked third nationally in pass defense in 2021. The Eagles allowed an ACC-best 173.5 passing yards per contest—an average of 72 yards fewer than the previous season when they jumped 40 spots to 82nd in the FBS.

“I think Coach Aazaar has done a really good job,” Hafley said. “I think that has to be one of the strengths of our team. We were the third-ranked pass defense in the country last year. And we need to improve off that.”

As remarkable as BC’s improvement against the pass has been, it’s important to note, however, that the Eagles ranked 92nd in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (170.25) last year. And, consequently, the Eagles were rushed against in non-garbage time the 24th-most often nationally in 2021, according to Parker Fleming of Football Outsiders.

In a nutshell, teams were running on BC more than they were going to the air. So that makes the Eagles’ secondary look better on paper. But it doesn’t really take away from this group’s transformation.

For instance, even in matchups where BC gave up hefty aerial yardage against pass-first teams, its secondary made plays to either keep the Eagles alive or win them the game. Like against Missouri, when BC notched two interceptions, including Brandon Sebastian’s overtime pick that iced a field-storming victory. Or in the regular season finale versus Wake Forest when Sebastian gave the Eagles an opportunity to maintain a one-score game before halftime by intercepting Sam Hartman in the red zone.