For CB Jalon Williams, Track Was Always in the Picture

Williams ran a 6.91 to secure a spot in the final. And then he grabbed fourth place with a record-breaking time of 6.85.

It was a record he had been eying up before the January invitational: the Battle in Beantown, which was hosted by Boston University.

“I knew when I got to the track team, I had to prove myself,” Williams said. “I had to do something good, and I broke the school record in my first meet.”

Head coach Jeff Hafley had no problem with Williams pursuing his dual-sport passion. But Williams said Hafley wanted to see how he performed as a freshman, and then they’d reevaluate what was best for his development as a defensive back.

When Boston College recruited Jalon Williams to play cornerback, he made it clear that he wanted to run track in college. He ran the 60 and 200 meter dash at South Grand Prairie High School in Texas, where he also part of a school-record-setting 4x100 relay.

The previous BC mark had stood since 2000. It was set by another cornerback, Jonathan Ordway, who averaged 17.3 yards per kickoff return in 2000 and, the year before, picked off two passes.

A week later, Williams ran the fourth-fastest 200 time (22.13) in school history, finishing 21st at the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Then, at the ACC Championships, Williams recorded personal bests in both the 60 (6.83) and the 200 (22.11).

“I think this is helping his confidence. And I mean that,” Hafley said of Williams’ track participation. “I mean the guy's had some success now in a sport, and he's very fast. … I think it's great that he's doing it.”

Williams played 13 snaps this past season for BC, according to Pro Football Focus: seven against Colgate and six versus Georgia Tech. He spent 12 of those 13 snaps out wide and one in the slot. Williams allowed one catch on two targets against Colgate and also made two tackles in that game.

He would have preserved his redshirt regardless, but Hafley planned on having him play a much more significant role in the Military Bowl, had it not been canceled because of COVID-19 complications and opt-outs within the Eagles’ program.

“He had great bowl practices,” Hafley said. “He was really looking good. And, unfortunately, we couldn't play in the game. He would have played a lot in that game. So I'm excited about his future.”

Williams had 23 offers as a three-star prospect. Schools like Utah, Texas, Oregon State, Northwestern, Missouri and Mississippi State were all interested.

He said he remembers Hafley telling him during his recruiting process that, if he came to BC, he’d have a chance to play early.

“I came in with that kind of mindset,” Williams said. “I just knew I had to learn. The mission is, really, we’re tired of being 6-6. That’s why we’re here. To improve on our record, to win the ACC, to make it into the College Football Playoff.”

There’s an open spot on the outside following the departure of four-year starter Brandon Sebastian. Williams is gunning for it, but he’s got a host of competition, which includes sophomore cornerback CJ Burton, a former four star who came on late in 2021.

If you ask Williams, though, it doesn’t really matter who wins the starting job because of how much BC rotates its defensive backs. To him, it’s all about being ready when his number is called.

When the gun fires, if you will.

Track has allowed Williams build speed to defend downfield threats. It’s also helped him control his breathing and push out when he gets out of his breaks.

Perhaps most importantly, however, it’s a passion of his. Like football.

“My goal, before I leave BC,” Williams said, “is to be an All-American football player and an All-American track runner.”