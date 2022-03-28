Unofficial BC Pro Day Results, Plus Takeaways
Boston College hosted its annual Pro Day Friday afternoon. Eighteen former Eagles, including one Birdball alum, participated.
A total of 31 NFL teams were represented, and, according to Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, offensive line coaches from the Falcons, Texans, Jaguars, Bengals and Patriots were in attendance.
The program won’t be releasing official results, but the ACC Network Extra broadcast and Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible posted times and measurements.
The unofficial results listed below are compiled from the aforementioned broadcast and Serritella’s in-person recording.
OL Zion Johnson
*only participated in position drills
C Alec Lindstrom
*only participated in position drills
OL Tyler Vrabel
Bench: 21 reps
Vertical: 28.5”
Broad: 9’2”
Short Shuttle: 4.59
OL Ben Petrula
Bench: 23 reps
Vertical: 31”
40-yard dash: 5.29
TE Trae Barry
Bench: 13 reps
Vertical: 25.5”
Broad: 9.0’
Short Shuttle: 4.50
40-yard dash: 4.90
TE Dante Baldelli
Vertical: 29”
Broad: 9’9”
Short Shuttle: 4.19
40-yard dash: 4.72
RB Travis Levy
Bench: 21 reps
Vertical: 33”
Broad: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.26
3-Cone: 7.42
40-yard dash: 4.68
QB Dennis Grosel
Vertical: 33”
Broad: 9’5”
Short Shuttle: 4.38
3-Cone: 7.20
40-yard dash: 4.83
P Grant Carlson
Vertical: 27’5”
Broad: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.36
3-Cone: 7.11
40-yard dash: 4.95
DE Brandon Barlow
Bench: 23 reps
Vertical: 35”
Broad: 9’7”
Short Shuttle: 4.20
3-Cone: 7.16
40-yard dash: 4.84
DT TJ Rayam
Bench: 19 reps
Vertical: 24.5”
Broad: 8’2”
Short Shuttle: 4.75
40-yard dash: 5.05
DE Isaiah Miranda
Bench: 17 reps
Vertical: 29”
Broad: 9’4”
Short Shuttle: 4.47
40-yard dash: 5.14
DE Max Roberts
Vertical: 33”
40-yard dash: 4.83
DE Bryce Morais
Bench: 13 reps
Vertical: 21.5”
Short Shuttle: 4.99
40-yard dash: 5.05
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
Vertical: 36.5”
Broad: 10’2”
CB Brandon Sebastian
Bench: 10 reps
Vertical: 35”
Broad: 10’4”
Short Shuttle: 4.38
3-Cone: 7.13
40-yard dash: 4.59
CB JT Thompson
Vertical: 35”
Broad: 10’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.34
40-yard dash: 4.72
S Mike Palmer
Vertical: 33”
Broad: 9’7”
3-Cone: 7.06
40-yard dash: 4.69
TAKEAWAYS
Johnson and Lindstrom stood on their NFL Combine numbers: There wasn’t much more for Johnson to do Friday. After an impressive—and versatile—week at the Senior Bowl and a head-turning performance at the Combine, he had already put himself in position to be a first-round pick. Lindstrom, likewise, was well in the upper half of the position group in five of the six conditioning tests at the Combine (the exception was his 40-yard dash, which ranked 26th out of 50 participating O-Linemen). He was satisfied with those numbers. Both Lindstrom and Johnson took part in position drills Friday at Fish Field House and spoke with the media.
For more on how those two fared in the NFL Combine, go here.
Brandon Barlow had himself a day: Following a six-year Eagles career, Barlow is trying his hand at the next level. He quietly put together a nice “Super Senior” season in 2021. Barlow shattered his career PFF marks, logging a 76.7 defensive grade, an 86.8 run defense score and a 64.2 coverage grade. His pass rushing numbers weren’t anything to write home about (0.5 sacks, 15 pressures), but he ended up sliding inside at the tackle position for a career-high 34 snaps and was a great run defender, in large part because of his 4.1% missed tackle rate. Barlow showcased his speed with a solid three-cone (7.16) and 40-yard dash (4.84). His 35-inch vertical is intriguing, too. Barlow’s best shot might be at outside linebacker.
JT Thompson can JUMP: Thompson didn’t play much this season after transferring from Southern Illinois, but he got a shot toward the end of the end of season, particularly when Brandon Sebastian was sidelined with a knee injury and Josh DeBerry was nursing an ankle injury. He made the most of the opportunity, playing 221 snaps over the final five games. Thompson forced a fumble at Louisville, recovered another at Georgia Tech and, for the year, allowed 10 receptions on 17 targets, per PFF. His 40 time (4.72) will turn away scouts, however, his 35-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad might reel them back in. No other BC player came close to Thompson in the broad jump Friday. And Isaiah Graham-Mobley was the only Eagle to record a better vertical (36.5 inch).
Dante Baldelli was the surprise participant: You never know who might be at a Pro Day. Every year, former Eagles who didn’t get the look they wanted from the league show up again. This time around, a Birdballer arrived at Fish Field House to work out as a tight end. Dante Baldelli—an outfielder who started 170 games for BC baseball and actually turned in a .308 average, 27 RBI and four homers last year—was returning to his high school days, when he played wideout for three years at Hendricken in Warwick, Rhode Island. Baldelli showcased a good bit of athleticism, registering a top-five 40 time (4.72) among BC’s participants and notching a 9-foot-9 broad. Baldelli didn’t drop any passes in the route tree portion of the day, however, he didn’t look fluid adjusting to the ball and caught a few with his body. It’ll be interesting to see if he piques the interest of the USFL, CFL or, eventually, the XFL.
Trae Barry didn’t help himself, measurement wise: Obviously, the big “what if” surrounding BC’s 2021 season is "what if Phil Jurkovec never got hurt?" But, within that hypothetical, is another question: “Would Trae Barry have emerged as a lock for the NFL Draft?” It’s tough to say, especially after his Pro Day on Friday. Barry, who participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and was a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster, didn’t wow scouts like a fringe prospect typically has to. Despite his size (6-foot-6, 244 pounds) and length, Barry posted a meager 25.5-inch vertical and a 40 time (4.90) that won’t turn heads. He did his thing in the pass-catching phase of the workout, though, and his Week 1 hurdle is enough evidence that Barry is a gamer. His height and soft hands could counteract his lack of on-paper athleticism.