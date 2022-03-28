Unofficial BC Pro Day Results, Plus Takeaways

Boston College hosted its annual Pro Day Friday afternoon. Eighteen former Eagles, including one Birdball alum, participated. A total of 31 NFL teams were represented, and, according to Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, offensive line coaches from the Falcons, Texans, Jaguars, Bengals and Patriots were in attendance. The program won’t be releasing official results, but the ACC Network Extra broadcast and Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible posted times and measurements. The unofficial results listed below are compiled from the aforementioned broadcast and Serritella’s in-person recording. OL Zion Johnson *only participated in position drills C Alec Lindstrom *only participated in position drills

OL Tyler Vrabel Bench: 21 reps Vertical: 28.5” Broad: 9’2” Short Shuttle: 4.59 OL Ben Petrula Bench: 23 reps Vertical: 31” 40-yard dash: 5.29 TE Trae Barry Bench: 13 reps Vertical: 25.5” Broad: 9.0’ Short Shuttle: 4.50 40-yard dash: 4.90 TE Dante Baldelli Vertical: 29” Broad: 9’9” Short Shuttle: 4.19 40-yard dash: 4.72 RB Travis Levy Bench: 21 reps Vertical: 33” Broad: 9’10” Short Shuttle: 4.26 3-Cone: 7.42 40-yard dash: 4.68

QB Dennis Grosel Vertical: 33” Broad: 9’5” Short Shuttle: 4.38 3-Cone: 7.20 40-yard dash: 4.83

P Grant Carlson Vertical: 27’5” Broad: 9’10” Short Shuttle: 4.36 3-Cone: 7.11 40-yard dash: 4.95 DE Brandon Barlow Bench: 23 reps Vertical: 35” Broad: 9’7” Short Shuttle: 4.20 3-Cone: 7.16 40-yard dash: 4.84 DT TJ Rayam Bench: 19 reps Vertical: 24.5” Broad: 8’2” Short Shuttle: 4.75 40-yard dash: 5.05 DE Isaiah Miranda Bench: 17 reps Vertical: 29” Broad: 9’4” Short Shuttle: 4.47 40-yard dash: 5.14 DE Max Roberts Vertical: 33” 40-yard dash: 4.83 DE Bryce Morais Bench: 13 reps Vertical: 21.5” Short Shuttle: 4.99 40-yard dash: 5.05 LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley Vertical: 36.5” Broad: 10’2” CB Brandon Sebastian Bench: 10 reps Vertical: 35” Broad: 10’4” Short Shuttle: 4.38 3-Cone: 7.13 40-yard dash: 4.59 CB JT Thompson Vertical: 35” Broad: 10’11” Short Shuttle: 4.34 40-yard dash: 4.72 S Mike Palmer Vertical: 33” Broad: 9’7” 3-Cone: 7.06 40-yard dash: 4.69

TAKEAWAYS

Johnson and Lindstrom stood on their NFL Combine numbers: There wasn’t much more for Johnson to do Friday. After an impressive—and versatile—week at the Senior Bowl and a head-turning performance at the Combine, he had already put himself in position to be a first-round pick. Lindstrom, likewise, was well in the upper half of the position group in five of the six conditioning tests at the Combine (the exception was his 40-yard dash, which ranked 26th out of 50 participating O-Linemen). He was satisfied with those numbers. Both Lindstrom and Johnson took part in position drills Friday at Fish Field House and spoke with the media. For more on how those two fared in the NFL Combine, go here. Brandon Barlow had himself a day: Following a six-year Eagles career, Barlow is trying his hand at the next level. He quietly put together a nice “Super Senior” season in 2021. Barlow shattered his career PFF marks, logging a 76.7 defensive grade, an 86.8 run defense score and a 64.2 coverage grade. His pass rushing numbers weren’t anything to write home about (0.5 sacks, 15 pressures), but he ended up sliding inside at the tackle position for a career-high 34 snaps and was a great run defender, in large part because of his 4.1% missed tackle rate. Barlow showcased his speed with a solid three-cone (7.16) and 40-yard dash (4.84). His 35-inch vertical is intriguing, too. Barlow’s best shot might be at outside linebacker.

JT Thompson can JUMP: Thompson didn’t play much this season after transferring from Southern Illinois, but he got a shot toward the end of the end of season, particularly when Brandon Sebastian was sidelined with a knee injury and Josh DeBerry was nursing an ankle injury. He made the most of the opportunity, playing 221 snaps over the final five games. Thompson forced a fumble at Louisville, recovered another at Georgia Tech and, for the year, allowed 10 receptions on 17 targets, per PFF. His 40 time (4.72) will turn away scouts, however, his 35-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad might reel them back in. No other BC player came close to Thompson in the broad jump Friday. And Isaiah Graham-Mobley was the only Eagle to record a better vertical (36.5 inch).

