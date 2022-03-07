How BC's Prospects Performed in the 2022 NFL Combine

It looks like Zion Johnson has played and drilled his way into the first round of the NFL Draft, just like Chris Lindstrom, another former Boston College interior offensive lineman, did three years ago. Johnson starred during Senior Bowl week, earning practice player of the week honors after routinely staying late to work on his center skills. This past week, with more eyes on him, he showed out at the NFL Combine, all but locking up his position as a Day One draftee. Johnson was one of three former Eagles to participate in this year's combine. The others were center Alec Lindstrom, Chris' younger brother, and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, who spent the first five years of his career at Temple. Here's how they fared in Indianapolis.

OL Zion Johnson

Measurements 6-foot-3 312 pounds 34 inch arms 10 5/8 inch hands Combine Splits 40-yard dash: 5.18 (T-26th of 50) Bench press: 32 reps (1st of 18) Vertical: 32 inches (4th of 48) Broad: 10 feet (7th of 49) 3-Cone: 7.38 (4th of 36) 20-yard shuttle: 4.46 (3rd of 41)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3N0b24gQ29sbGVnZSBPRyBaaW9uIEpvaG5zb246PGJyPjxicj41 LjE4IDQwLXlhcmQgZGFzaCAoNzJuZCBwZXJjZW50aWxlKTxicj48YnI+MzIg YmVuY2ggcHJlc3MgKDg3dGggcGVyY2VudGlsZSk8YnI+PGJyPjMyIGluY2gg dmVydGljYWwgKDg5dGggcGVyY2VudGlsZSk8YnI+PGJyPjExMiBicm9hZCBq dW1wICg5NHRoIHBlcmNlbnRpbGUpPGJyPjxicj43LjM4IDMtQ29uZSAoOTJu ZCBwZXJjZW50aWxlKTxicj48YnI+NC40NiAyMC1ZYXJkIFNodXR0bGUgKDkz cmQgcGVyY2VudGlsZSk8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgTW9zaGVyIChATWFy Y3VzX01vc2hlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJj dXNfTW9zaGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk5OTM2MDAwMTU5NzU2MjkzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Here's what they're saying... Excerpts from ESPN NFL Draft analysts: Matt Miller: "I was regrettably late to the party on Johnson, but I'm here with snacks to share with my friends who beat me to the festivities. Johnson flashed big time with a great Senior Bowl week and continued his ascent up draft boards with a flawless workout in Indy. His 33 bench press reps were the most among offensive linemen, and his field work showed balance, poise, flexibility and quickness. He's a powerful blocker with positional versatility as a guard or center, and he has the look of a Day 1 starter. Johnson moved himself into what I consider Round 1-lock territory. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking for an interior lineman at the end of the first round should be very interested." Jordan Reid: "Johnson is at the top of the list of the prospects that I've been most impressed with throughout the pre-draft process. He played both guard and tackle throughout his career at Boston College, and he gained experience at center at the Senior Bowl. His first reps taken at the position came in Mobile, and there weren't any signs of drop-off. Johnson's versatility to play all five spots up front is one of his greatest assets, but he projects best as a center or guard on the next level. And repping a combine-high 32 reps for offensive lineman is another box checked to strengthen his resume. The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the 24th and 31st overall selections, respectively, could be circled as possible landing spots."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgeWVzIEkgYW0gZW5qb3lpbmcgWmlvbiBKb2huc29uJiMzOTtz IGZpbG0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lRbWt1eXBRUDIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JUW1rdXlwUVAyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgKEBi ZW5nYWxzX3NhbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmVu Z2Fsc19zYW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk4Nzk1NDY1NzQ3NDAyNzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Outlook: Fans, writers and scouts have fallen in love with Johnson's film. He played guard and tackle at BC and showcased the ability to play center during Senior Bowl week. Johnson is coming off a 2021 season, in which he allowed just six pressures, was penalized only once and recorded an 84.4 Pro Football Focus run blocking grade and an 81.6 PFF pass blocking grade. He's looking like a Day One pick and an immediate NFL starter.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXNzIFJ1c2ggRHJvcHMgLSBPTCAocGFydCAyKTxicj4tSm9zaHVh IEV6ZXVkdTxicj4tTHVrZSBGb3J0bmVyPGJyPi1LZW55b24gR3JlZW4gKHdl bnQgYWdhaW4gbGF0ZXIpPGJyPi1NYXJxdWlzIEhheWVzPGJyPi1DaGFzZW4g SGluZXM8YnI+LUVkIEluZ3JhbTxicj4tWmlvbiBKb2huc29uPGJyPi1CcmF4 dG9uIEpvbmVzPGJyPi1DYW0gSnVyZ2Vuczxicj4tRGFyaWFuIEtpbm5hcmQ8 YnI+LUFsZWMgTGluZHN0cm9tPGJyPi1WZWRlcmlhbiBMb3dlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84SU4zUlFQa2RnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOElO M1JRUGtkZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGb2xsb3cgQEZUQl9WSURTIChARlRC X1ZJRFMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlRCX1ZJRFMv c3RhdHVzLzE0OTk4ODE3ODg2MTI2MTIwOTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWFyY2ggNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

C Alec Lindstrom

Measurements 6-foot-3 296 pounds 32 5/8 inch arms 9 1/4 inch hands Combine Splits 40-yard dash: 5.18 (T-26th of 50) Bench press: 25 reps (T-8th of 18) Vertical: 29 inches (T-12th of 48) Broad: 9 feet, 3 inches (T-10th of 49) 3-Cone: 7.50 (9th of 36) 20-yard shuttle: 4.66 (16th of 41)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNSBmb3IgaU9MIHByb3NwZWN0IEFsZWMgTGluZHN0cm9tIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TcFp2UWdTNEJxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3BadlFnUzRCcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXJlZCBNdWVsbGVyIChASmFy ZWRLTXVlbGxlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXJl ZEtNdWVsbGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk5NzY2MjM2MDI0MDMzMjg0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Outlook: Lindstrom isn't a Day One prospect like Johnson or his older brother, but he could go on Day Two. He's athletic, blocks with bull horns and is cerebral. During his media session, he talked about how the outside zone scheme several NFL teams, notably the San Francisco 49ers, run is similar to the one former BC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. installed during Lindstrom's final two years in Chestnut Hill. Lindstrom noted that can block "power" or zone but said that zone fits his skill set and frame better. Lindstrom was a Rimington Trophy finalist this past season and is one of five BC players to earn first-team All-ACC recognition multiple times in his career.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGVjIExpbmRzdHJvbSB0YWxraW5nIGFib3V0IHRoZSB6b25lIHNj aGVtZS4gUmVhbGx5IGdvb2QgYW5zd2VyLiBVbmRlcnN0YW5kcyB0aGUgZ2Ft ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWk1qU3NpaEs2WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1pNalNzaWhLNlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFyZWQgTXVlbGxl ciAoQEphcmVkS011ZWxsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFyZWRLTXVlbGxlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5OTM4MTU2ODk3NjE3MTAwOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Measurements 6-foot-1 230 pounds 32 inch arms 9 1/4 inch hands Combine Splits 40-yard dash: 4.63 (T-14th of 23) Vertical: 34.5 inches (T-17th of 26) Broad: 10 feet, 4 inches (T-13th of 26)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyB3aGVyZSBmb3JtZXIgQkMgTEIgSXNhaWFoIEdyYWhh bS1Nb2JsZXnigJlzIG9mZmljaWFsIE5GTCBDb21iaW5lIHN0YXRzIG1lYXN1 cmUgdXAgYW1vbmcgdGhlIHBvc2l0aW9uIGdyb3VwOjxicj48YnI+NC42MyA0 MC15YXJkIGRhc2ggKFQtMTR0aCk8YnI+MzQuNTDigJ0gdmVydGljYWwgKFQt MTd0aCk8YnI+MTDigJk04oCdIGJyb2FkIChULTEzdGgpPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL09HR2JRcU9sczgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PR0diUXFP bHM4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tz dHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0 cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNTAwNTY5Mzk0NzkwOTQwNjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==