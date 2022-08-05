Takeaways from BC's 2022 Updated Roster

Edwin Kolenge: LB → DL

We knew of this change in the spring. Kolenge, a three-star prospect, is a Montreal, Canada, native but wrapped up his high school career at Loomis Chaffee in Connecticut. In 10 games as a senior, he posted 29 TFLs, nine sacks, four interceptions and five forced fumbles. Kolenge was one of BC's six mid-year enrollees. At his size (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), he'll likely give the Eagles a much-needed boost off the edge. Kolenge will have a better chance to play right away on the line than he would as a linebacker, given BC's tendency to run a 4-2-5 defense and how established Kam Arnold, Vinny DePalma and Bryce Steele are in this unit.

Dwayne Allick: OL → DL → OL

Allick flipped from the offensive line to the defensive line last season when the Eagles were paper thin in the trenches on that side of the ball. At the time, defensive Marcus Valdez was out with a hand injury. Defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka was out for the year with an Achilles injury. Not only that, but BC had lost Max Roberts to the NFL and Luc Bequette to the portal (he went back to Cal for one final year). Allick was listed as a D-Lineman in spring ball. But now he's back to wearing a white practice jersey, lining up on the offensive front. He dropped 11 pounds since last year, during which he played a total of 10 snaps in two games (versus Colgate and Wake Forest), per PFF.

CJ Clinkscales: ATH → DB

This isn't really a position change. But it is notable, considering Clinkscales was listed as an "athlete" when he signed with the program. The 5-foot-7 true freshman hails from Buford, Georgia, where he was a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals Rating. Originally, it appeared as if Clinkscales was going to be playing running back at BC. He told Eagle Action as much last March, saying BC had plans for getting him the ball in space. That said, BC's offensive staff looks vastly different than it did back then. After all, former running backs coach Rich Gunnell was Clinkscales' primary recruiter.

Also...

There were a few other slight deviations from the Class of 2022 signing day roster and the updated fall roster. Both Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright are now listed at defensive lineman rather than defensive end. And Kwan Williams is now listed at defensive lineman rather than defensive tackle. It's worth noting, though, that players have been listed as a "defensive lineman" before and ended up playing on the edge or at tackle. It's a general distinction. Remember, these rosters aren't perfect.

One more thing, Jason Maitre is down as a defensive back. In the spring, he was listed as a cornerback after he played free safety last season. It's likely BC moves Maitre around this season. He's as versatile as a DB gets.