Takeaways from BC's 2022 Updated Roster
When Boston College released its initial 2022 roster this spring, Eagle Action analyzed the team's jersey number changes, position changes and even some weight changes.
But, with the summer arrival of the rest of the true freshmen—plus some under-the-radar transfers and walk-ons—BC's 2022 roster is now complete.
Here are the updates.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
● Freshman WR Joe Griffin will wear No. 2
● Freshman QB Peter Delaportas will wear No. 3
● Freshman DB Sione Hala will wear No. 7
● Redshirt freshman DL Quintayvious Hutchins has switched from No. 89 to No. 15
● Freshman DB Isaiah Farris will wear No. 16
● Freshman DE Josh Hardy will wear No. 18
● Sophomore DE Neto Okpala went from No. 4 to No. 19
● Freshman RB Alex Broome will wear No. 20
● Freshman RB Cam Barfield will wear No. 21
● Sophomore DB Cole Batson swapped No. 47 for No. 23
● Freshman DB CJ Clinkscales will wear No. 25
● Freshman LB Daveon Crouch will wear No. 27
● Freshman DL Kivon Wright will wear No. 33
● Dartmouth graduate transfer DB John Pupel will wear No. 35
● Towson graduate transfer Jirhe Love will wear No. 41
● Lehigh transfer Christian Curatolo, a sophomore, will wear No. 71
● Freshman OL Jack Funke will wear No. 72
● Freshman WR Ismael Zamor will wear No. 82
● Spring game standout WR Luke McLaughlin—a redshirt freshman—elevated from No. 27 to No. 83
● Freshman tight end Matt Ragan will wear No. 87
● Freshman DE Clive Wilson will wear No. 95
● Freshman DL Gilbert Tongrongou will wear No. 99
POSITION CHANGES
Edwin Kolenge: LB → DL
We knew of this change in the spring. Kolenge, a three-star prospect, is a Montreal, Canada, native but wrapped up his high school career at Loomis Chaffee in Connecticut. In 10 games as a senior, he posted 29 TFLs, nine sacks, four interceptions and five forced fumbles. Kolenge was one of BC's six mid-year enrollees. At his size (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), he'll likely give the Eagles a much-needed boost off the edge. Kolenge will have a better chance to play right away on the line than he would as a linebacker, given BC's tendency to run a 4-2-5 defense and how established Kam Arnold, Vinny DePalma and Bryce Steele are in this unit.
Dwayne Allick: OL → DL → OL
Allick flipped from the offensive line to the defensive line last season when the Eagles were paper thin in the trenches on that side of the ball. At the time, defensive Marcus Valdez was out with a hand injury. Defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka was out for the year with an Achilles injury. Not only that, but BC had lost Max Roberts to the NFL and Luc Bequette to the portal (he went back to Cal for one final year). Allick was listed as a D-Lineman in spring ball. But now he's back to wearing a white practice jersey, lining up on the offensive front. He dropped 11 pounds since last year, during which he played a total of 10 snaps in two games (versus Colgate and Wake Forest), per PFF.
CJ Clinkscales: ATH → DB
This isn't really a position change. But it is notable, considering Clinkscales was listed as an "athlete" when he signed with the program. The 5-foot-7 true freshman hails from Buford, Georgia, where he was a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals Rating. Originally, it appeared as if Clinkscales was going to be playing running back at BC. He told Eagle Action as much last March, saying BC had plans for getting him the ball in space. That said, BC's offensive staff looks vastly different than it did back then. After all, former running backs coach Rich Gunnell was Clinkscales' primary recruiter.
Also...
There were a few other slight deviations from the Class of 2022 signing day roster and the updated fall roster. Both Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright are now listed at defensive lineman rather than defensive end. And Kwan Williams is now listed at defensive lineman rather than defensive tackle. It's worth noting, though, that players have been listed as a "defensive lineman" before and ended up playing on the edge or at tackle. It's a general distinction. Remember, these rosters aren't perfect.
One more thing, Jason Maitre is down as a defensive back. In the spring, he was listed as a cornerback after he played free safety last season. It's likely BC moves Maitre around this season. He's as versatile as a DB gets.
QUICK HITTERS
BC added a pair of kickers
The Eagles created some more depth in their kicking department with the addition of two kickers: Liam Connor and Mika Montonen. Connor stands 6-foot-2 and did a bit of everything while at the Middlesex School (Mass.), where he was a kicker, punter, wide receiver and safety. He made 10 field goals in high school, including a long of 48. Montonen, on the other hand, is from Kansas. As a senior at Blue Valley West, he went 4-of-5 on field goals and 44-of-45 on PATs. Montonen's long is 47 yards.
Nick Nicotra, a junior wideout, made the team as a walk-on in a spring tryout
Talk about a cool story. Nicotra, who's from Lenox, Massachusetts, originally attended UMass. But he didn't play football there. He transferred to BC and, this spring, walked onto the football team. He's listed as a 6-foot-2, 192 pound wide receiver.
Two graduate transfer DBs found another home in Chestnut Hill
John Pupel (Dartmouth) and Jirhe Love (Towson) made the move to BC this season as graduate students. Pupel enjoyed a three-year career at Dartmouth, where he piled up 133 total tackles, including 59 as a senior. Pupel made an immediate impact for the Big Green, playing in all 10 games of his freshman season. Love appeared in 22 games for Towson, mainly as a reserve corner and as a special teamer.