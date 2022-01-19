BC Announces Six True Freshmen Mid-Year Enrollees
Boston College has started up its second semester of classes, and that means that the football team has some early newcomers.Six of them, in fact.The program announced the Class of 2022’s mid-year ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news