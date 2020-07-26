EagleAction - Social media #FreeJurk blitz spreads

Boston College fans have been asking the same question for six months now: Will Phil Jurkovec be eligible to play in 2020? The NCAA still hasn’t answered. Meanwhile, other players, namely USC transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels, have had their immediate-eligibility waivers approved. In far less time, too. Daniels, for instance, decided to transfer to Georgia on May 28 and was granted a waiver fewer than eight weeks later. Similarly, Jurkovec’s teammate Jaelen Gill, a Ohio State transfer wide receiver, got the green light on July 14, less than two months after he announced his plans to leave Columbus for Chestnut Hill. Just this past week, two Florida State transfers from Mississippi State—defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive back Jarrian Jones—got their waivers. Both transferred to FSU in late May/early June, after Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach tweeted an offensive meme (that has since been deleted from his account) on April 1. Jurkovec, on the other hand, enrolled at BC in January, has been a full-time student since, and still hasn’t heard a thing. The BC faithful have grown increasingly disgruntled with the NCAA. One Superfan in particular took matters in her own hands. Diehard Eagles fan and BC women’s soccer alum, known as @BCdee97—or simply “BCdee”—on Twitter, began relentlessly using #FreeJurk in mid-July to show her support for the Notre Dame transfer quarterback (a redshirt sophomore who threw just 18 passes in two years in South Bend) and his immediate-eligibility waiver.

Over the course of the past week, she has ramped up her social media efforts, and the BC Twitter community has taken note. Once BC Barstool jumped aboard the #FreeJurk train, the hashtag started to spread like wildfire, in the BC circle that is. Several Eagles players joined in, including David Bailey, Kobay White, Mike Palmer, and Max Richardson—all of whom are major contributors, as well as veteran leaders, on the team.

Free my man fr ‼️ https://t.co/KSYuD1HNZe — David Bailey Jr. (@_DavidB_2) July 25, 2020

Jurkovec himself retweeted the Barstool BC tweet. Non-BC players, like New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich—another Western Pennsylvania product who played for Thomas Jefferson High School (less than an hour away from Jurkovec’s alma mater, Pine-Richland)—also chimed in. Soon enough, the national media entered the conversation. BC alum and former Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore, the father of BC place kicker John Tessitore, helped get the ball rolling. He called upon colleagues Jay Bilas and Rod Gilmore to give their takes on the situation and the NCAA’s waiver-approval process.

I’m curious to hear the quick first reaction from trusted college sports experts @JayBilas @RodGilmore ? Their perspective is always appreciated in these matters. https://t.co/3CUiegUFpb — Joe Tessitore (@JoeTessESPN) July 25, 2020