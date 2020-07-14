EagleAction - NCAA grants Jaelen Gill waiver for immediate eligibility

Perhaps because of the unique circumstances and chaos created by the COVID-19 pandemic the NCAA has been lenient and quick to grant waivers to football players who have opted to transfer schools.

That trend continued this week, and it did so in Boston College's favor.

Buckeye turned Eagle athlete Jaelen Gill took to Twitter to announce he will be eligible to participate in the 2020 football season for BC, assuming there's a season to be played.