EagleAction - NCAA grants Jaelen Gill waiver for immediate eligibility

NCAA grants Jaelen Gill waiver for immediate eligibility
Perhaps because of the unique circumstances and chaos created by the COVID-19 pandemic the NCAA has been lenient and quick to grant waivers to football players who have opted to transfer schools.
That trend continued this week, and it did so in Boston College's favor.
Buckeye turned Eagle athlete Jaelen Gill took to Twitter to announce he will be eligible to participate in the 2020 football season for BC, assuming there's a season to be played.
Blessed and thankful to be granted immediate eligibility. Let’s get it.— J-A-E- (@jaelengill21) July 14, 2020
Gill was a Rivals100 prospect and the No. 3 all-purpose back from the Class of 2018, according to Rivals.com. He was one of the crown jewels of Ohio State's recruiting class that year.
He has running back/wide receiver qualities because of his quickness, explosiveness, and versatile skill set and had six receptions last season as a receiver for the Buckeyes.
Boston College was a natural fit for Gill when he went looking for a new home with better opportunity thanks to Jeff Hafley's history with the Buckeyes.
Upgrading the skill positions on both sides of the ball has been an area of emphasis for Hafley since taking over as BC's head coach.