Boston College quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko joked that you can see the back of his head in the third season of Netflix's hit documentary series "Last Chance U."

At the time, he was the offensive coordinator at Garden City Community College in Kansas, which played Independence Community College—the show's feature JUCO for that season in 2017, and the next in 2018.

"That was the most I made it into 'Last Chance U,' thankfully," Shimko said.

Shimko clarified that Netflix didn't portray junior college football inaccurately. He noted, however, that the series focused on the extremes of the sport, the players' lifestyles and everything in between.

"For the most part, you're still dealing with a college football player," Shimko said. "And, at the end of the day, they're trying to compete and do the best they can on Saturdays so they can get to the next level.

"Whether that's here (at BC), where they're trying to get to the next level on Sundays, or whether that's there (JUCO), where they're trying to get a scholarship to a place like here."

Shimko made it clear, though, that juggling young players with varying backgrounds, work ethics and personalities was extremely formative for him. For starters, he was in rural Southwest Kansas, which, as a Jersey guy who has lived in big cities most of his life, was alarmingly different. It was also his first time putting together and calling an offense.

Shimko said that, when he got to Garden City, he thought he knew football, especially because he just came from Georgia, a perennial SEC power where he was a graduate assistant. But he soon discovered there was much to learn, particularly when it came to managing a team.

"You deal with a lot of different types of players, young adults," Shimko explained. "Some didn't qualify for college, so they're really good but didn't have the grades. Some went to college and failed at their first college, so they're looking for a new chance. Some, people didn't think they were good enough in high school, so they didn't even get any opportunities, even though they had the grades.

"You're dealing with all these types of people, all these types of players. And you have to adapt your coaching and teaching style to reach every one of them."