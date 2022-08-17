A More Optimistic Jurkovec Ready for Final BC Season

Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec and his backup, Emmett Morehead, hit Dick's Sporting Goods to buy a pair of fishing poles.

They've spent hours fishing together in nearby reservoirs this summer. The experience has been more about furthering their bond than the small bass they've been catching.

Just being around Jurkovec, Morehead has noticed a change in the NFL prospect.

Everyone around the program has, actually.

"In practice, I see a big difference in how he prepares," Morehead said. "He just feels, to me, much more in control of our operation. And it's exciting."

Third-year head coach Jeff Hafley emphasized how this is shaping up to be Jurkovec's first normal season. The former Notre Dame transfer arrived in Chestnut Hill after a rough two years in South Bend. Then he had to wait out the NCAA for an immediate-eligibility waiver before playing in a 2020 season that was weird for everyone.

Last season, of course, was derailed by a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand. Jurkovec returned for the final four games of the year, however, he was far from 100%. So, in a way, his last go-around really is his first normal go-around.

That said, even this year has an added wrinkle, and that's that Jurkovec has had to learn another offensive system. Former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.—a fellow Pittsburgh native who helped get Jurkovec to BC—left for his hometown school, and Hafley brought in former Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty to be the new OC.

For Jurkovec, the spring was about soaking in McNulty's scheme.

"He's really embraced everything we're trying to do," McNulty said. "I think he's been in high spirits out there. He's been playing at a high level. It's his last year to win as many games as possible, to set his future up."

McNulty noted that Jurkovec is more "positive" and "optimistic" this summer. Hafley agreed, pointing to his performance at this year's ACC Kickoff, where Hafley said Jurkovec was visibly more comfortable.