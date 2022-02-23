Savon Huggins to Replace Gunnell as BC's Running Backs Coach

Savon Huggins is set to replace Rich Gunnell as Boston College's new running backs coach, sources told Eagle Action Wednesday.

Huggins was brought aboard as an offensive analyst this past season and ended up serving as BC's assistant running backs coach. He helped with player development and, perhaps most notably, recruiting.

Huggins, a former four-star recruit who played his college ball at Rutgers and then Northern Iowa, was previously hired as UMass' running backs coach ahead of the 2021 season but left for BC in the preseason.

Huggins was a wide receivers assistant for Buffalo in 2020, a season in which the Bulls went 5-0 in the MAC and finished the year No. 25.

Before that, he was on staff at Somerville High School in New Jersey for three years as a running backs, receivers and defensive backs coach. He also had a one-year stay at his alma mater, St. Peter's Prep, where he coached running backs. That season, the Marauders won the 2019 Group 4 State Championship.