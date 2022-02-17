Longtime NFL Assistant Dave DeGuglielmo Hired as BC's OL Coach
It's come full circle for Dave DeGuglielmo. The longtime NFL assistant—a Lexington, Massachusetts, native who started his coaching career as a Boston College grad assistant in 1991—is returning to Chestnut Hill to become BC's offensive line coach.
DeGuglielmo spent the 2021 season at Louisiana Tech. It was his first time back in collegiate ranks since his five-year stay with South Carolina (1999-2003). The meat of his coaching career has come in the NFL, where he's racked up 16 years of experience and won a pair of Super Bowls (2007 with the Giants and 2014 with the Patriots).
"Dave's one of the best in the business—NFL or college—when it comes to coaching the offensive line," Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be able to land a two-time Super Bowl champion who is from the Commonwealth and has ties to BC."
The DeGuglielmo hire continues the trend of Hafley bringing on assistants with NFL coaching experience. Although Hafley and DeGuglielmo haven't worked together before, DeGuglielmo and offensive coordinator John McNulty have.
They first crossed paths in 1997, McNulty's final year as UConn's wide receivers/special teams coach. That season, DeGuglielmo was the Huskies' offensive line coach. They were back on the same staff close to two decades later in San Diego. During the 2016 season, McNulty was the Chargers' tight ends coach, and DeGuglielmo was the team's assistant offensive line coach.
DeGuglielmo has hopped around the NFL, spending two stints with the New York Giants and three with the Miami Dolphins. He was also in New England for two years. Nearly all of his jobs at the NFL level have been offensive line or assistant offensive line gigs.
Here's a complete list of the positions he's held:
2021: Louisiana Tech, Offensive Line
2020: New York Giants, Offensive Line
2019: Miami Dolphins, Offensive Line
2018: Indianapolis Colts, Offensive Line
2017: Miami Dolphins, Senior Offensive Assistant (Offensive Line)
2016: San Diego Chargers, Assistant Offensive Line
2014-15: New England Patriots, Offensive Line
2012: New York Jets, Offensive Line
2009-11: Miami Dolphins, Offensive Line
2005-08: New York Giants, Assistant Offensive Line
2004: New York Giants, Assistant Offensive Line / Offensive Quality Control
2003: University of South Carolina, Offensive Line
2000-02: University of South Carolina, Offensive Tackles / Tight Ends
1999: University of South Carolina, Offensive Line
1997-98: University of Connecticut, Offensive Line
1996: Boston University, Assistant Head / Offensive Line
1993-95: Boston University, Offensive Line
1991-92: Boston College, Offensive Graduate Assistant (Offensive Line)
His mid-2000s Giants tenure included four straight playoff appearances, something the franchise had never done before. DeGuglielmo coached the likes of Pro Bowl guard Chris Snee and center Shaun O'Hara, and the Giants' offensive line paved the way for a rushing offense that averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry each of his last four seasons.
Then, with the Dolphins in 2009-11, DeGuglielmo helped mentor left tackle Jake Long, who was a Pro Bowler each year.
While in Indianapolis for the 2018 season, DeGuglielmo oversaw the development of guard Quenton Nelson, who was first-team All-Pro as a rookie. That Colts offensive line allowed the fewest sacks (18) in the league.
This past season at Louisiana Tech, DeGuglielmo's O-Line ranked 123rd in Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade and 105th in PFF run blocking grade. The Bulldogs allowed 28 sacks, tied for 66th nationally, but ranked just 105th in rushing offense (122.3 yards per game).
DeGuglielmo will be replacing Matt Applebaum, who was hired to be the Dolphins' O-Line coach last weekend.
He'll inherit a BC offensive line that is losing four 2021 starters to this year's NFL Draft. It'll be his job to help keep starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec upright and this Eagles ground game trending in the right direction.