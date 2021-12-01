Safeties Muse, Jones Hit the Portal After Injury-Ridden 2021

Before the season, there was no position on Boston College’s roster with more depth than safety. The Eagles had four players with Power Five starting experience. But two of them, strong safety Jahmin Muse and free safety Deon Jones, missed most of the year due to injury. And now they’re both in the transfer portal. Muse saw a significant decline in playing time this year following the addition of Jaiden Woodbey from Florida State. Woodbey started every game at strong safety, and Muse totaled just 148 snaps before missing the rest of the year with a neck injury. Muse finished with 12 total tackles in six games this season. He had a 22-yard pick-six in the season opener against Colgate. It was the fifth interception of his Eagles career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMTo1MyBsZWZ0IGluIFE0OiBCQyA0NCwgQ29sZ2F0ZSAwPGJyPjxi cj5BbGwgaXQgdG9vayB3YXMgMTcgc2Vjb25kcyBmb3IgdGhlIEVhZ2xlcyB0 byBzY29yZSBhbm90aGVyIHRvdWNoZG93bi48YnI+PGJyPkNvbGdhdGUgUUIg R3JhbnQgQnJlbmVtYW4gbG9va2VkIHJpZ2h0LCB0aGVuIHR1cm5lZCBsZWZ0 IGFuZCBmaXJlZCBhIHBhc3MgdG8gTWF4IEh1cmxlbWFuIGluIHRoZSBmbGF0 LCBidXQgYSBIdXJsZW1hbiB0aXAgcmVzdWx0ZWQgaW4gYSBKYWhtaW4gTXVz ZSBwaWNrLXNpeC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RNRmkxaXBjMWIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90TUZpMWlwYzFiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFu ZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM0MjIzNjY3 NDYyODg1Mzc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Muse started all 11 games at strong safety in 2020 and piled up a team-best three picks. He also ranked fifth among BC players with 39 total tackles last year while registering a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 58.3. He did post a missed tackle rate of 19.6% but allowed 13 receptions on 22 targets. Muse made one start in 2019 and appeared in all 13 games, recording 18 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one interception. His first career pick came in the regular season finale at Pittsburgh, and he went 36 yards on the return. Muse played limited snaps in four games in 2018 and redshirted his freshman season. Jones, on the other hand, didn’t arrive at BC until 2020. He reunited with Eagles defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who recruited Jones at Maryland, where Jones played his first three seasons of college ball. Jones considers Abdul-Rahim a father-like figure and immediately thought to contact him when he entered the transfer portal after the 2019 season. In addition to his relationship with Abdul-Rahim, Jones was also intrigued by BC’s defensive back pipeline to the NFL and the hiring of Jeff Hafley. Jones was coming off a six-start season at Maryland, during which he played in a total of 10 games, racked up 34 total tackles, forced one fumble and broke up one pass. He matched that start total at BC in 2020. Although he might have surpassed it had he not been hampered by an elbow injury he sustained Week 2 against Texas State. When all was said and done, Jones played in nine games and finished fourth on the team with 42 total tackles. He had a career-best 11 tackles against No. 2 Notre Dame. Jones also recovered two fumbles that year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIHJlZCB6b25lIHN0b3AgZm9yIEJDJiMzOTtzIGRlZmVu c2UuPGJyPjxicj5EdWtlIHdhcyBvbiB0aGUgRWFnbGVzJiMzOTsgZG9vcnN0 ZXAsIGJ1dCBvbiAzcmQtYW5kLUdvYWwsIE1pa2UgUGFsbWVyIHdyYXBzIHVw IEJyaWNlJiMzOTtzIGxlZ3MgYmVmb3JlIERlb24gSm9uZXMgY29tZXMgZmx5 aW5nIGluIGZvciBhIHN0cmlwIHNhY2suPGJyPjxicj5Kb25lcyByZWNvdmVy cyB0aGUgZnVtYmxlIChCQyYjMzk7cyBmb3VydGggdGFrZWF3YXkpLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVE5TOVM2c2IwMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1ROUzlTNnNiMDA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBh bmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fu ZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzEzMDczODc4ODEyNzE0NTk4NDE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=