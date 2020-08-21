EagleAction - For Deon Jones, Transferring to BC Was a ‘No-Brainer’

As soon as Maryland safety Deon Jones entered the transfer portal on Feb. 13, he knew who he was going to contact: Boston College defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. “I kind of had in the back of my head, ‘This is a no-brainer,’” Jones said after Thursday’s practice. Back in 2017, when Abdul-Rahim was Maryland’s DBs coach, he recruited Jones out of Potomac High School. The former four-star defensive back was part of a Terrapins recruiting class that ranked 17th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. But the safety’s relationship with Abdul-Rahim started when Jones was still in middle school—at the time, Abdul-Rahim was the head coach of Friendship Collegiate Academy, a high school football program that he founded in 2003.

“He’s kind of like my father,” Jones said of Abdul-Rahim while chuckling. “He’s been taking care of me since I first met him. He was one of the reasons why I stayed home and went to Maryland, and he’s definitely one of the reasons why I came here as well. “I love Coach Aazaar. I’d go to war with Coach Aazaar any day. I feel as though he’s always looking out for me. He put me in the best position that I could be in.” But when it came to Jones’ decision to leave his home state for BC, his connection with Abdul-Rahim wasn’t the only motivating factor. Although he already graduated from Maryland with a degree in communication, the Oxon Hill native found out that he could pursue a master’s in sports administration at BC’s Woods College. Additionally, he knew that if he played well enough, BC had the track record to help him get to the next level. Prior to transferring on March 30, the 6-foot safety said that he did his “research” on the Eagles’ newly-constructed pipeline to the NFL. In the past five years, BC has had five defensive backs drafted. He also was well aware of head coach Jeff Hafley’s expertise and NFL experience. Just as fellow transfer, and former Ohio State wide receiver, Jaelen Gill told reporters in mid-July, Jones said that he felt like he was “going to be taken care of” at BC.