EagleAction - Roster Updates: Bequette Transfer Official, Kobay White Back to Practice

Jeff Hafley has already won over the Boston College fan base, and he’s yet to coach a game. That’s in large part because of his recruiting chops. Not only has Hafley beat out other Power Five programs to secure commitments from well-respected high school prospects, but he’s also brought in a handful of players through the transfer market—guys who can contribute right now. He just did it again. Hafley told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that Cal defensive lineman Luc Bequette has transferred to BC. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound DL is immediately eligible and is practicing with the team.

Hafley’s announcement confirms reports about the addition from late August. Bequette’s transfer followed the Pac-12’s Aug. 11 decision to cancel all fall sports. “We just showed him the opportunity,” Hafley said. “Obviously, [BC’s] a great academic school. He’s excited about the city and the chance to get a grad degree from a great university and play football for us. We’re really excited to have him.” The first-year Eagles head coach told the media that BC had to compete with some big schools to get Bequette, who has started 38 straight games dating back to the 2017 season. The versatile Cal D-Lineman was actually tied with two other Golden Bears for the program’s active career lead in consecutive starts. In 2019, he spent time at defensive end, defensive tackle, and nose tackle. Moving across the line while piling up a career-high 52 total tackles, 4.0 TFLs, and 3.0 sacks, Bequette earned Cal’s Brick Muller Award, which is given annually to the program’s Most Valuable Lineman.

Hafley called Bequette “more of an interior guy” but mentioned that BC could also line him up on the outside, hinting that he won’t reveal Bequette’s exact role in order to keep opponents guessing. The rookie head coach went on to explain that, above all else, the transfer gives the team more flexibility with its D-Line rotations. “We just need depth,” Hafley said. “We need depth up front, the way we’re going to play and roll guys. We need as many of those D-Linemen as we can get.” Last year, the Eagles had the second-worst pass rush of any team in the ACC (19 sacks) and allowed 193.2 rushing yards per game, ranking a meager 100th nationally against the run. Bequette is the fifth transfer to join BC since Hafley was hired as head coach in December 2019. He’s also the third graduate transfer, all of whom are on the defensive side of the ball. Bequette could very well find himself lining up next to fellow grad transfer Chibueze Onwuka, who came over from Buffalo this offseason. The 2020 campaign will be Bequette’s final season in a college uniform. He was recently granted a sixth year of eligibility for his redshirt freshman year (2016). The exception was made because he only played four games that year before suffering a season-ending lower body injury prior to Cal’s matchup against Utah. Bequette is a veteran who has proven himself on the biggest of stages. In 2018, he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for an inspired performance inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Bequette racked up nine total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks. He also forced a fumble deep in Cal territory right before the half, helping the Golden Bears snap their 14-game losing streak to USC. Last year, he registered another nine-tackle game, this time at Oregon.