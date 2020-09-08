Scouting Luc Bequette
The Boston College football program announced the transfer of Cal defensive end Luc Bequette on Tuesday. He's immediately eligible to play during the 2020 season and has already started to practice...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news